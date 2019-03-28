40 Moments: The Trifecta

As Richmond magazine marks its fourth decade, we step inside 1979 — and find its footprints on today.

× Expand Jerome W. Jones Jr. (left) with Michael Jackson (Photo by Hugh Jones)

BACKSTORY: A talented painter who had won several competitions, Jerome W. Jones Jr. entered VCU in 1977. As children, he and his photography-loving brother, Hugh, had formed Hujay Studio when they attended the Richmond Boys’ Club. Hugh would photograph inspiring people, and Jerome would paint portraits of them, and they continued to do that.

In September 1979, Jones presented a painting of band members to Maurice White of Earth, Wind & Fire backstage at the Coliseum. On Nov. 9, 1979, the Jacksons had a sold-out concert, also at the Coliseum. While Jones didn’t attend the concert, he, his brother and mom were driving down Franklin the day after and spotted father Joe Jackson in front of the Holiday Inn. “We practiced what is called the art of being in the right place at the right time,” Jones says with a laugh, recalling how his mother jumped out of the car and went to speak with Jackson. Within moments, Jerome was showing the Hujay portfolio to Michael Jackson. “He took time to look at every piece in it, and told me people needed to see our work.”

And the year only got better. Influenced by the love expressed through Stevie Wonder’s lyrics, Jones worked months on a huge portrait of Wonder and wanted to present it to him. He, his brother and mom drove to Washington, D.C., and found the hotel where Wonder was staying before his Dec. 4 Constitution Hall concert. By evening, Jones was on stage presenting the painting to Wonder and getting a standing ovation from the crowd. “It was like I was in a dream.”

TODAY: Jones continues to paint portraits of inspirational figures, as does his son, Jeromyah. Father and son recently had a joint show. Jerome told Richmond magazine freelancer Samantha Willis, “People are seeking for answers, and they’re trying to understand the world around them. Art must speak to and for the people. It may entertain, but it must enlighten.”

More Moments From 1979

The Ring

Then: The Briley brothers, who grew up on Fourth Avenue, and their teenage companion, Duncan Eric Meekins, killed 11 people in the Richmond area in 1979, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. They were finally caught when Linwood Briley was spotted wearing a turquoise ring that belonged to one of the victims. Two of the three brothers were executed in the '80s.

Now: Anthony Ray Briley took part in the crimes but was not sentenced to death because authorities had no evidence that he personally killed anyone. He comes up for parole routinely.

Experiential Dining

Then: Richmond restaurateur John Dankos, founder of Aunt Sarah’s Pancakes, opened the Wonka-esque restaurant Stanley Stegmeyer’s Hodepodge at 4118 W. Broad St. The fantastical place featured 12 themed-dining rooms.

Now: Diner en Blanc, Underground Kitchen and other events combine eating with spectacle and learning.

× Expand Photo courtesy The Valentine

Occupy Kanawha

Then: The city was constructing Kanawha Plaza (above) with a concert stage and grassy lawn at Byrd and Ninth streets.

Now: In 2012, weekly Friday concerts ended after 18 years, and during Occupy Richmond, several protestors were arrested. The park reopened in 2016 after a $2.9 million renovation, and music returned.

Refugee Resettlement

Then: 76,521 refugees from Asia arrived in the United States, mainly from Vietnam and Cambodia. Tek and Huot Ngeam, their seven children, along with friends Hung and Kan Ley came to Richmond and were assisted by Commonwealth Catholic Charities.

Now: Commonwealth Catholic Charities’ resettlement office works with currently arriving populations from Afghanistan, the Congo, Pakistan, Somalia and Sudan. In 2017, 669 refugees came to Richmond; in 2018, 309.