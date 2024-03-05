A New Voice on City Council

× Expand Richmond City Councilmember Nicole Jones (Photo by Jay Paul)

Nicole Jones was appointed in December by Richmond’s City Council to fill its 9th District seat, which was vacated by Michael J. Jones (no relation) upon his election to the 77th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates. Jones, a New York native and a Richmond resident for more than two decades, will serve as an interim council member through Dec. 31. She was previously a member of the Richmond City School Board, where she had served since 2021. The new councilmember talks here about her background and what she hopes to achieve during her term.

Richmond magazine: What led you to joining the Richmond City Council?

Nicole Jones: I am a longtime resident of Richmond’s 9th District and a nonprofit executive for ART 180, a local organization that promotes the arts for young people in Richmond. I am also the proud mother of two Richmond Public Schools graduates, which led to my involvement in the parent-teacher association and ultimately to serve as the 9th District School Board representative.

RM: Can you describe your philosophy on leadership?

Jones: I believe in the power of listening intentionally to those who I serve and welcoming new ways of approaching the problems of the day. In my time as a nonprofit executive and as a community leader, I have found that creating this supportive environment and space for the contribution of others empowers them to tap into their leadership potential as we work toward the shared goal of improving our communities. I plan on bringing this spirit of participative leadership into my role as a council member.

RM: Having served as a school board member, how do you want to improve schools?

Jones: I understand deeply the importance of investing in our schools. I look forward to the upcoming budget season and working to ensure that our schools are fully funded. I also look forward to working with the incoming School Board member on creative solutions for the 9th District community.

RM: What do you hope to achieve during your time on the council?

Jones: The 9th District is an incredibly diverse section of the city with equally diverse needs. I aim to create an environment of citizen empowerment for all residents and to work collaboratively with the administration to meet their needs. I will also use my experience as a proven changemaker and consensus builder to work to address pressing issues present across the city but increasingly so in the 9th District, such as speed mitigation, deconcentration of poverty, infrastructure improvement, affordable housing and activities for young residents.

RM: What specific problems do young residents face, and how do you plan to fix them?

Jones: I believe that the concerns of the young residents of the 9th District stem from the effects of poverty. It is clear that we are all experiencing the stretch of inflation and financial stressors. Parents are having to work several jobs to make ends meet. No child should have to wonder where their next meal is coming from or face the threat of experiencing homelessness, yet for many young residents across the city and on the South Side, this is very much a reality. How can anyone reasonably expect a student to be successful in school with so many outside stressors weighing on their minds?

My goal is to be a conduit for all residents of the 9th District to ensure that they are well connected to the resources available to them. During the upcoming budget season, I plan on working with my colleagues to guarantee that our city budget continues to fully fund Richmond Public Schools.

I also look forward to working with the Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Facilities to develop low-cost programming that will provide young people with a creative outlet. Additionally, I look forward to working with local developers to invite not only affordable housing into the 9th District but also a variety of economic development projects.

RM: Richmond restaurant owners have been involved in a years-long back and forth with the city's finance department over meals tax payments. Do you have any plans to address meals tax issues and make the changes restaurant owners are seeking?

Jones: Small businesses and restaurants are the backbone of the city, and the instances of inconsistent or unclear communication regarding how the city issues tax bills are concerning. We should be doing all that we can to ensure that Richmond continues to grow as a prime destination for restaurants and all manner of businesses. I am confident that the administration is working diligently on this matter, and I look forward to working collaboratively on a solution for future tax bills and helping those who are currently facing late-payment fees.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.