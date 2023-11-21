Nice Shot: Safer Streets

× Expand VCU students cross West Main Street, one of the main thoroughfares of the Monroe Park Campus. (Photo by Jay Paul)

A recent study has resulted in suggestions for making pedestrians safer on and around the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University.

The findings by VCU and engineering firm Kimley-Horn were released in September and are based on observations made April 26 at the Monroe Park and MCV campuses and input from VCU staff and police. The report says the deaths of two students after they were struck by vehicles — Mahrokh Khan in January and Shawn Soares in May — “highlight the urgency of collaboration” between VCU and Richmond on the issue and meeting the city’s Vision Zero goal of no pedestrian injuries or fatalities.

Recommendations include adding “no turn on red” signs, speed humps, bicycle lanes and corner clearance markings, which remove parking near crosswalks; upgrading crosswalks, signals and signs; and creating “collaborative enforcement and outreach plans.” The study notes that 16 “no turn” signs were installed as of Aug. 1 and would be fully implemented in September; speed tables already have been added on Main, Franklin and Cary streets.

The study also says several roads near campus should be evaluated for closure, including Park and Grove avenues next to the School of the Arts, a portion of Floyd Avenue that includes the Academic Learning Commons and the James Branch Cabell Library, and a stretch of North Linden Street that connects these roads. Several areas to the north and east have been closed to traffic for years.

“It is clear that significant change is needed to slow traffic and enhance pedestrian safety in Richmond,” Meredith Weiss, VCU vice president of administration, said in a statement. “Through our partnership with the city, we are enacting meaningful change. This study provides a clear roadmap for safety improvements, and we have begun implementing the recommendations.”