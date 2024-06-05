Nice Shot: Making Prom Possible

× Expand Gabrielle Moore (right) helps Zarinah Sampson at a prom dress giveaway on April 20. (Photo by Jay Paul)

With prom season approaching, Glen Allen resident Gabrielle Moore wanted to give back to help make the event extra special for girls in the Richmond area.

It began with her middle son’s “last-minute” decision to go to prom this year. When Moore asked if his date had everything she needed, he said she may not be able to afford a dress and go to prom with him. “I said, ‘Oh, my gosh, if she can’t and so many other people can’t, what can we do?’”

Moore, the Mrs. Virginia representative in the 2024 America’s United States Pageant, eventually turned to social media in April to seek donations. That attracted the attention of My Princess Project, an effort in Central Virginia with a similar goal, which donated hundreds of dresses, helping Moore’s event grow from a planned offering of about 20 dresses at the Golden Corral in Henrico County to an event featuring more than 300 dresses at the Pa’Lante Family Technology Center on April 20.

“All of this had transpired in less than 14 days,” Moore says.

At the technology center giveaway, about 50 of the 300 dresses were given to about 30 promgoers, as well as free jewelry, shoes and makeup sessions. Moore is also planning a community event June 22 at Legends Park in Petersburg to celebrate the start of summer break, featuring a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, vendors, a bounce house, free food and more.

“I am a happy, calm, faithful servant of the Richmond area, and not just crowns and sashes,” Moore says. “That’s just who I am and what I’m doing.”