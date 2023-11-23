Helping Hand

× Expand Brittany Woolridge and her son (Photo courtesy United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg)

Nineteen local single mothers will have the burden of child care costs alleviated through scholarships from United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg.

The annual WomenRise scholarship program, now in its third year, aims to empower single moms to work toward a college degree. With a total of $150,000 in child care costs covered, the hope is that the recipients of the scholarships — this year from the cities of Richmond and Colonial Heights and the counties of Chesterfield and Henrico — can work toward a range of degrees and certifications, including in education, business, accounting, criminal justice, nursing, clinical lab science and social work.

In Virginia, the average annual cost of day care per child is $14,577, almost half of the median income for single parents here, according to the local United Way. Adding to the burden, nearly 30% of single mothers in the Richmond region live below the poverty threshold.

WomenRise also provides scholarship recipients with educational opportunities, mentoring, connections to resources, emergency financial assistance and a network of women working toward similar goals. Since its launch in 2021, WomenRise has awarded $400,000 in scholarship funds to 31 participants, eight of whom have graduated through the program.

Brittany Woolridge, one of this year’s scholarship recipients, says WomenRise will enable her to become the first in her family to graduate college; she’s on track to earn a bachelor’s degree in social work from Virginia Union University in 2025.

Woolridge says she has been “burdened with multiple financial stressors due to the inflation of this country, and day care fees were added to that list.

“I would take online classes while I had my son with me, which would make it hard to focus because I was having to constantly stop and care for his needs,” Woolridge says about juggling her professional aspirations and caring for her 7-year-old. “Now I can focus solely on my studies [during class time] without the distractions parenting can bring.”

She plans to become a licensed clinical social worker and hopes to start a practice where she can provide mental health services to youths and adults.

“WomenRise has helped to alleviate the stress and worry of locating a child care provider for my son,” Woolridge says. “This has helped me focus during my studies because I know that my son is within a safe environment that allows him to flourish and grow.”