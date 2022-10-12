Petersburg’s New Niche

× Expand (From left) Michael Rao, Ph.D., president at VCU and VCU Health System; Sam Parham, mayor of Petersburg; Frank Gupton, Ph.D., CEO of Medicines for All Institute (M4ALL) based at VCU’s College of Engineering; Chandra Briggman, president and CEO of Activation Capital, and Darrin Hill, Ward 2 Petersburg City Councilmember (Photo courtesy Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority)

The recent announcement that the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration had awarded nearly $53 million to a public-private coalition working together as the Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority represents a key investment in the region’s growing biotechnology industry.

And Petersburg, home to a cluster of biotech and pharmaceutical research companies, is leading the way.

It’s an opportunity for students throughout the Richmond and Tri-Cities region, says Dawit Haile, dean of the College of Engineering and Technology for Virginia State University, a partner in the initiative.

“VSU joined in the proposal for this grant because this leads to economic development in the region and educational opportunities for our students in the field,” Haile says. “We are looking to diversify the area of pharmaceutical engineering.”

In May 2020, responding to supply chain issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia Commonwealth University partnered with three companies to create pathways for U.S.-based drug manufacturing. The companies — Civica Rx, a nonprofit that manufactures generic drugs; AMPAC Fine Chemicals, which produces pharmaceutical ingredients; and Phlow Corp., a Richmond-based company focusing on the research, development and creation of essential pharmaceuticals — all occupy space in a Petersburg biotech park.

While the coalition has already received some state and federal funding, this award through the competitive Build Back Better Regional Challenge will allow participating companies and colleges to scale up their efforts as well as provide essential water and wastewater infrastructure improvements.

“We want to give existing companies reasons to expand,” Haile says. “This is about job creation for our community ... and there are opportunities for students to learn, [with] connections between life sciences and engineering sciences. It’s a huge plus for [Petersburg].”

In a prepared statement, U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, D-4th, called the award “a historic win for Petersburg, the greater Tri-Cities area and our commonwealth.”