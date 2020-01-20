Gun Rally Draws Thousands

× 1 of 6 Expand The Gadsden flag, used during the American Revolution, was carried by some of the estimated 22,000 people who participated in a gun-rights rally Monday at the Virginia State Capitol. (Photo by Jay Paul) × 2 of 6 Expand Although guns were banned from the State Capitol grounds, participants carried them on nearby streets. (Photo by Jay Paul) × 3 of 6 Expand Gov. Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney credited a combined police force with keeping order during the demonstration. (Photo by Jay Paul) × 4 of 6 Expand Demonstrators carried the Confederate flag and the Gadsden flag, among others. (Photo by Jay Paul) × 5 of 6 Expand Authorities blocked vehicle access to East Main Street downtown. (Photo by Jay Paul) × 6 of 6 Expand Demonstrators carried the Confederate flag and the Gadsden flag, among others. (Photo by Jay Paul) Prev Next

Pro-Second Amendment demonstrators roamed city streets on Monday morning with automatic weapons, hunting rifles and shotguns slung over their shoulders to send a message to Virginia lawmakers: Gun-control legislation will be met with resistance.

The crowd estimated at 22,000 by a coalition of police departments called the Unified Command Joint Information Center chanted “USA” and “We will not comply,” and recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Gadsden flags, hip-holstered handguns and signs with slogans such as “more patriots than you have handcuffs” also were common sights as the sea of gun-rights supporters prompted the closing of city streets around Capitol Square. Richmond police officers stood at intersections and along sidewalks, watching demonstrators walk by and occasionally giving directions to sign-toting out-of-towners.

The demonstrators rallied against Gov. Ralph Northam and the Democratic majority in the General Assembly, with calls ranging from looser gun laws to Northam’s resignation.

× Expand Jim and Rowdie Graves travelled from West Point to be part of Monday’s rally. (Photo by Rodrigo Arriaza)

West Point residents Jim and Rowdie Graves decided to attend after joining the “Second Amendment sanctuary” movement in New Kent County late last year. That effort was organized by the Virginia Citizens Defense League, the same group that put together Monday’s rally.

“I’m for loosening some [gun laws],” Jim Graves said. “I believe the laws that we have in place are not being enforced to the level that they were intended and stacking more laws on that of that is just not going to improve anything, you’re just going to have more laws that you’re not going to enforce.”

Northam has backed a set of gun-control measures for the current legislative session that include requiring universal background checks for firearm sales, reinstating Virginia’s one-gun-a-month law, legislation to temporarily take someone’s firearms if they exhibit dangerous behavior to themselves or others — otherwise known as a “red flag” law — and bans on assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, bump stocks and silencers. Lawmakers have already moved to ban guns from the State Capitol and legislative offices.

Others came to the came to the rally from out of state. Those interviewed say they fear that stronger gun laws in Virginia could cause a “domino effect” that could spill into their home states.

× Expand Brandon from Arlington, Texas, who declined to give his last name, says he fears that tighter gun-control laws in Virginia could cause a “domino effect” in other states. (Photo by Rodrigo Arriaza)

A man who identified himself only as “Brandon” had heard about the rally online and decided to make the trip from his home in Arlington, Texas.

“It’s all just absurd,” he said. “It’s all a chipping away at the Second Amendment and I just came here to say that we’re not going to comply.”

Others set up makeshift merchandise tables and hawked hats and T-shirts promoting gun rights and the re-election of President Donald Trump. One street vendor, Bretton Troxler, said he came from North Carolina and travels around the country selling shirts and hats at gun shows and Trump rallies.

While most people on the streets Monday morning were there for the rally, others watched demonstrators from afar. There weren’t any organized counter-protests in sight, though a few scattered groups of anti-gun Richmonders looked on.

“It’s really unsafe, and they’re making the entire city scared for no [expletive] reason,” one woman said. “I’m glad there’s no counter-protests happening today, no really big organized ones because people feel unsafe doing so.”

× Expand VCU employee Ed Matthews called the sight of so many firearms at Monday’s rally intimidating. (Photo by Rodrigo Arriaza)

Ed Matthews stood in front of the One Capitol Square building watching groups move toward the larger crowds on Ninth and 10th streets. As an interim facilities and project manager for Virginia Commonwealth University, he said he was there to make sure the office building wasn’t in harm’s way and to offer police officers a place to warm up. Matthews, who said he makes the trip to Richmond every week from Louisiana, said he was caught off-guard by the gun-toting rally participants.

“In my state, Louisiana, you’re not going to walk around like this,” he said, pointing to the demonstrators. “It kind of catches me off guard a little bit. It’s a little intimidating.”

Later on Monday, Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney commended police officers and first responders for maintaining order at the rally. No incidents of violence were reported, though Richmond police arrested a 21-year-old woman and charged her with one felony count of wearing a mask in public, according to a Joint Information Center news release. The woman was later released, authorities said. Some people on social media questioned the arrest, noting that many people at the rally had scarves, bandannas or ski masks covering their faces.

"Thousands of people came to Richmond to make their voices heard. Today showed that when people disagree, they can do so peacefully," Northam wrote in a statement. "The issues before us evoke strong emotions, and progress is often difficult. I will continue to listen to the voices of Virginians, and I will continue to do everything in my power to keep our commonwealth safe."