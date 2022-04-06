Taking the Field

× Expand Photo by Eric Foster

Barring any “unforeseen occurrence,” Richmond Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell expects the 2022 season to be back to pre-pandemic normal.

“We don’t have final word yet [on protocols]; that will come from [Major League Baseball] physicians,” Parney said at the end of February. “To say that we are excited is probably the biggest understatement of the day.”

The Squirrels’ season opens at The Diamond on Tuesday, April 12, with a game against the Altoona Curve.

The Flying Squirrels, a Double-A Northeast affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, have enjoyed a steady increase in popularity, at least when measured by fans. The 2019 season saw the team lead the Eastern Division in both overall and average attendance as the team welcomed its 4 millionth guest to the ballpark.

Parnell admits that in private he had speculated the 2020 season would be the team’s biggest yet, only to see all games canceled due to the pandemic. “I’ve learned not to open my mouth with predictions,” he says.

The 2021 season started late, but with enough excitement that the Squirrels’ opening day festivities were nominated for the Moment of the Year award at the inaugural RVA Sports Awards.

Parnell says the Squirrels are anticipating not only a full season but seeing proposals for a new stadium as part of the city’s Diamond District redevelopment plan. The city is currently evaluating proposals and expects to select a development team for the project, which includes a new ballpark and surrounding retail and residential housing, later this summer.

“A new ballpark isn’t just a want anymore, it’s a must-have,” he says, adding that the city has done an “amazing” job of making changes incrementally.

The Squirrels, meanwhile, are ready to play ball.

“Last year, we dipped our toes in the water; this year, we’re going all the way in,” Parnell says. “People are yearning for normalcy, and the Squirrels are bringing normalcy back to Richmond. ... I think great things are in front of us.”