Together in the Sunshine

Harnessing the power of the sun by yourself can be a complicated affair. Thankfully, there are programs such as those organized by Solar United Neighbors to provide a clear path and build community.

The Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit has established about 50 co-ops in Virginia since 2013 — six in the Richmond area, the most recent of which stopped taking applications Jan. 31, 2024 — to help 1,300 homeowners, nonprofits and businesses install rooftop panels and electric vehicle chargers. SUN requests bids for the co-op, and the 50 to 100 members then choose an installer. SUN also offers a help desk for people to speak with an expert and resources such as a guide to selling a home equipped with solar.

The average cost of a home solar installation in Virginia is $11,650, according to Forbes, and it takes an estimated six years for a homeowner to break even. The cost for a business, on the other hand, differs based on the size and power needed — and it’s key that the business own the building it’s in. A co-op can cut costs by 15% to 30% through bulk purchase pricing, says Aaron Sutch, SUN’s regional director for Virginia, Maryland, D.C., Florida and Puerto Rico, and it provides “safety in numbers.”

“We’re happy to talk it through, help them understand what they’re looking at in terms of how solar is priced, how it pays back, what the finances are, what loan products are out there so that, at the end of the day, they feel like they’re really getting the support through that decision-making process,” Sutch says.

State law caps net metering from rooftop solar at 6% of the total amount of power Dominion Energy can generate from its power plants, according to spokesperson Tim Eberly. “We’re still below half the limit, so there’s plenty of room for more Virginians to install rooftop solar,” he adds. In addition to large-scale projects, Dominion offers solar panel installation and setup for individual homes through its Dominion Energy Solutions affiliate, and qualifying low-income or older customers can receive free installation, maintenance and repairs.

“When it started, [solar energy] was pretty niche, and now we just see people of all different backgrounds, a lot more solar in Richmond, and it’s just going to keep growing,” Sutch says. The growth of electric vehicles, too, is fueling interest in solar power as a way to charge them at home. “It’s kind of the nexus of a lot of different things. I think it’s an exciting time for solar in Virginia and in Richmond.”