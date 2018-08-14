Monroe Park Revamped

A soft opening for the park will take place Aug. 29 (the events pavilion and Checker House won’t be finished yet) and a ribbon cutting in late September.

× Expand An early rendering of Monroe Park (Image courtesy 3North)

Monroe Park is set to reopen on Aug. 29, soon after Virginia Commonwealth University students move in across the street. The 7-acre park’s nearly $7 million, 18-month renovation has been in the works since around 2006 when the Monroe Park Advisory Council — now the nonprofit Monroe Park Conservancy — embarked on the design phase, Conservancy President Alice Massie says. In 2014, the Conservancy and the city of Richmond signed a lease agreement stating that if the conservancy raised $3 million in building funds, the city would match the amount. Under the 30-year lease, the Conservancy pays $1 per year and manages the city-owned park.

× Expand CHECKER HOUSE: Next to the renovated structure is a new plaza with tables and chairs. Restrooms are not open to the public. (Image courtesy 3North)

NEW FEATURES INCLUDE:

12-foot-wide, repaved walkways

Americans With Disabilities Act-consistent entries and intersections

Wi-Fi

bocce ball and bike share stations

water bottle station and dog bowl

LED lighting

HOMELESS SERVICES

There will be designated areas and times for groups to provide services to the homeless.

EVENTS PAVILION

A new pavilion and 20-foot-diameter plaza across from Altria Theater can be reserved for weddings and other events.

“A lot of the cost of the park ... you don’t see, because it’s all underground.” —Don Summers, senior capital projects manager for the city

SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS