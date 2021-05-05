Living Walls

× Expand A plaque on the “Say Their Names” mural at 3311 W. Broad St. includes a QR code that links to a podcast with the artists, Nils Westergard and Silly Genius. (Staff photo)

After George Floyd died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer on May 25, 2020, protests nationwide demanded systemic change. Hamilton Glass, an artist, activist and former architect, was moved by the revolutionary spirit and put out a call to local artists. Within the month, the Mending Walls mural project was underway.

The effort resulted in 16 murals dedicated to civil rights and social justice across the city, each painted by one artist of color and one white artist. Some of the murals depict African Americans killed by police, including VCU alumnus Marcus-David Peters; others honor historical icons such as business and civil rights leader Maggie L. Walker; another depicts Lorna Pinckney, the late Richmond-area artist who founded the poetry-slam series Tuesday Verses. Twenty-eight artists collaborated on the project, with Glass himself helping to paint two pieces, “In Conversation” and “Finding Tomorrow.”

× Expand "Say Their Names," by Silly Genius and Nils Westergard, at 3311 W. Broad St. (Photo by Brenda Soque)

Brass plaques were recently affixed to each of the 16 murals, featuring the artists’ names, their statement of purpose and a QR code that links to a conversation with the artists. “If you scan the code, it will take you to a podcast where the artist explains what inspired the piece,” Glass says.

At least four additional murals are planned for summer 2021, though that number could grow. Expanding on last year’s themes, new murals will touch on food justice, mental health and incarceration. A documentary on the project is also scheduled for debut on public television this summer; updates on the project can be found at mendingwallsrva.com.