Hurricane Help

The Baptist Ministers Conference of Richmond & Vicinity is partnering with the Richmond Virginia Branch NAACP to collect necessary items for people affected by Hurricane Florence. Items can be dropped off at the Richmond Virginia Seminary, 2318 Cedar St. in Church Hill, on Saturday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Emanuel Harris, first vice president of the Baptist Ministers Conference, suggests bringing nonperishable goods and toiletries.

“The recommended items are bottled water, toiletries such as toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes, deodorant and lotion,” says Harris. “In terms of food, it can be either canned or packaged, and also cleaning supplies [are suggested].”

James "J.J." Minor, president of the Richmond NAACP branch, says it’s his civic duty to aid hurricane victims in North Carolina.

“It could’ve been you. It could’ve been us who was hit by Florence," he says. "It is up to us, especially being neighbors with North Carolina, that we do what we possibly can to help assist people of all ethnicities in that area who really need it."

Minor encourages Richmonders to donate anything possible.

“We want folks to come out," he says. "Just please donate whatever you can because folks down there, they need us. We should do what we can to help out our fellow Americans."