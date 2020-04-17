Feeding the Front Line

Richmond and Henrico County have launched programs to ensure their first responders are fed while helping local restaurants stay afloat amid the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Richmond’s effort, called the COVID-19 First Responder Meals Program, was announced Thursday and allows essential city workers to order meals from a preapproved list of restaurants within city limits. Restaurants approved to participate are assigned one or more dates when the program will pay for the cost of a first responder's meal.

Restaurant assignments will change daily to allow more city businesses the opportunity to benefit from the program, a city news release states. To be eligible, participating restaurants must employ fewer than 25 workers at each location.

“This program is a simple and delicious way for the city to expand our support for small businesses,” Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said in a statement. “Our first responders deserve food that nourishes the body and the soul, and I know Richmond’s restaurants can deliver.”

Nourish Henrico, meanwhile, was launched by the county last month with funds originally meant to market now-canceled sporting events, according to Cari Tretina, chief of staff for County Manager John Vithoulkas. Under the program, Henrico County pays up to $15 for meals bought from a list of approved vendors.

“In my 42 years, I’ve never seen a county step up [like this],” says Tina Sgroi, co-owner of Capriccios Italian Restaurant, adding that it has allowed her business to stay open, keep staff on payroll and donate meals to local hospital workers. “Henrico County has stepped up. It’s a beautiful circle that’s going and keeps going.”

Interested restaurants can apply to participate at rvastrong.org/first-responder-meals-program and henrico.us/restaurants.