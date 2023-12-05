Down but Not Out

× Expand Illustration by Kyle Talley

Although the World Health Organization announced in May that COVID-19 was no longer a public health emergency, it says it is still “an established and ongoing health issue.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pegs the Richmond region’s hospitalizations from COVID-19 at 4.9 per 100,000 as of Nov. 4 — low and trending down.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, fewer than 20% of Richmonders are current on their vaccinations. Richmond/Henrico Health Districts Health Director Dr. Elaine Perry calls the updated vaccine “safe and effective,” adding, “The COVID-19 vaccine is the best way for residents to protect themselves from severe illness due to the virus.”

Vaccinations are free with most insurance plans, and the Bridge Access Program and Vaccines for Children Program aids those without insurance; visit vaccines.gov to search for appointments.