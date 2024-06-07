Pandemic Impact

× Expand Illustration via Adobe Stock

RVA Views, part of VCU’s School of Business, last fall surveyed 810 Richmond-area residents about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their lives. Among the findings released this spring:

46% said their mental health worsened.

said their mental health worsened. 96% will seek health services at the same rate (65%) or higher (31%) than before.

will seek health services at the same rate (65%) or higher (31%) than before. 53% say local governments are now worse at serving community needs than before the pandemic.

say local governments are now worse at serving community needs than before the pandemic. 42% agree that businesses play a positive role in improving society.

agree that businesses play a positive role in improving society. 65% think they will be with the same employer in two years.

think they will be with the same employer in two years. 44% performed less volunteer work, while 60% said they would donate the same amount of money as before.

performed less volunteer work, while said they would donate the same amount of money as before. 23% agree that AI has a positive impact on society.

“This report,” its authors say, “underscores the importance of collective efforts and adaptability in navigating the path toward a stronger, more connected Richmond.”