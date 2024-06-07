Pandemic Impact

×
Illustration via Adobe Stock
RVA Views, part of VCU’s School of Business, last fall surveyed 810 Richmond-area residents about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their lives. Among the findings released this spring:
- 46% said their mental health worsened.
- 96% will seek health services at the same rate (65%) or higher (31%) than before.
- 53% say local governments are now worse at serving community needs than before the pandemic.
- 42% agree that businesses play a positive role in improving society.
- 65% think they will be with the same employer in two years.
- 44% performed less volunteer work, while 60% said they would donate the same amount of money as before.
- 23% agree that AI has a positive impact on society.
“This report,” its authors say, “underscores the importance of collective efforts and adaptability in navigating the path toward a stronger, more connected Richmond.”