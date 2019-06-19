Ashe Is the Name

× Expand Photo by Jay Paul

The street signs might not be in place quite yet, but Google Maps already recognizes the name: Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

After two and a half decades of trying, the new sign will be unveiled on the front lawn of the Virginia Museum of History & Culture on June 22.

The museum is co-hosting a ceremony at 11 a.m. with city and state officials, followed by a 1 p.m. community celebration that will include food, performances and tennis clinics at the Arthur Ashe Center.

“I’ve been really hyped about it,” says 2nd District City Council representative Kim Gray, who introduced the third and ultimately successful attempt at renaming the Boulevard in honor of the late tennis champion and humanitarian after his nephew, David Harris Jr., approached her with the idea last year.

The unveiling ceremony coincides with the opening of the museum’s exhibition “Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality,” which pays homage in part to native son Ashe.

There’s a soft opening on June 19, which is the celebration of Juneteenth, Emancipation Day, Gray says, referring to the event commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, when news of the Confederates’ surrender reached Galveston, Texas. After the unveiling, attendees are invited to explore the new exhibition for free.