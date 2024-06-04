8 Legislative Takeaways

× Expand Illustration via Adobe Stock

Many of the Virginia Democratic Party’s legislative priorities in the 2024 session — voting and reproductive rights, gun restrictions and setting up a marijuana marketplace — were met with Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s veto pen. The General Assembly made no attempts to override any of Youngkin’s 153 vetoes during the reconvened session on April 17, but members did dispute some of his proposed amendments. However, disagreements over the budget continued until a special session that began May 13. Here are eight takeaways from the session:

Cannabis

Youngkin remains opposed to the creation of a retail cannabis market in Virginia, but his vetoes did nothing to clarify a complex legal situation regarding personal consumption.

Casinos

Attempts to bring a casino to Central Virginia can now focus on Petersburg. A vote in the city could be held this November.

Confederacy

Youngkin sought to delay a bill that would eliminate tax breaks for the Virginia Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and a repeal of specialty license plates for the Sons of Confederate Veterans and Robert E. Lee, but legislators rejected his changes. Both bills were then vetoed.

Guns

The governor vetoed 15 gun-related bills, including one that would raise the legal age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21 years old.

Minimum Wage

An attempt to increase the state’s minimum hourly wage from $12 to $15 on Jan. 1, 2026, was rejected by the governor.

Skill Games

The Senate rejected the governor’s recommended amendments to a bill to legalize and tax skill games, such as slots, in convenience stores. The governor, who wanted to increase the tax rate and set geographic limitations, ultimately vetoed the proposal.

Suicide

Another attempt at abolishing the common-law crime of suicide was rejected this session. While there is no punishment in Virginia — which Youngkin cited in his veto — there are implications for insurance and military benefits.

Train Safety

Soon after Youngkin rejected a bill requiring all trains, locomotives and light engines in Virginia to be operated by at least two qualified crew members, the U.S. Transportation Department’s Federal Railroad Administration finalized a rule requiring the practice for most routes in April.