Congressional Nail-biter

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

After having raised nearly a million dollars to fend off a challenge from state Sen. John McGuire, R-Goochland — and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump — 5th Congressional District Rep. Bob Good retained enough to support in the June 18 primary election to head to a recount with an unofficial and incomplete tally of 31,082 votes to McGuire’s 31,393. McGuire, meanwhile, claimed victory. The eventual winner faces Democrat Gloria Witt, an Amherst community leader who previously worked in the energy sector.

Other heated primaries looked to fill the seats of well-established incumbents. To fill the 7th District seat held by Rep. Abigail Spanberger — who has a clear shot at the Democratic nod for governor — Dems picked retired Army Lt. Col. Eugene Vindman, the identical twin brother of Trump whistleblower Alexander, and Republicans picked Derrick Anderson, an Army combat veteran and attorney. To succeed retiring Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th, Democrats picked state Sen. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Loudoun, to face attorney and political commentator Mike Clancy of the GOP.

In the 1st District, which now loops around Richmond into western Henrico County, incumbent Rob Wittman will face Leslie Mehta, a civil rights attorney and chief of staff for the Richmond Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Election Day is Nov. 5.

The race to be Virginia’s next attorney general has its first candidate: Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor. “To defeat extremism and hate, we need an experienced, proven prosecutor as our Democratic nominee for attorney general who can take this vital statewide role back from Republicans in 2025,” Taylor said in her June 19 campaign announcement.