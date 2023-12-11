Winter Break

Virginia has a little bit of everything: mountains and beaches, cities and historical sites, outdoor adventure and five-star stays. Whether you’re looking for a place to gather your grandkids for the holidays or a retreat for relaxing when the festivities are over, these road-trip reachable resorts offer all the best amenities while avoiding the expense and insanity of flights, letting you spend your next vacation worlds away but closer to home.

Boar’s Head Resort

200 Ednam Drive, Charlottesville, 844-611-8066, boarsheadresort.com

Nestled on 600 rolling acres and built on the site of an old grist mill, the Boar’s Head Resort is a Charlottesville tradition. Owned by the University of Virginia Foundation, it offers amenities for all ages designed to both embrace and evade winter’s chill. Through Jan. 6, visitors can take a twirl on an ice rink or enjoy Winter Wander, a half-mile lakeside stroll with light displays, fire pits, and food and beverages. “It’s a must-see for anyone visiting the Charlottesville area,” says spokesperson Joe Hanning. To beat the post-holiday blahs, visit Birdwood Golf, ranked eighth best in the state by Golf Week Magazine, or The Spa, renovated in 2021. Try your hand at squash or scale the three-story indoor rock wall. Multiple food options are available, including Millstone Pizza Kitchen, a new in-house delivery service. Drive time: 1 hour

× Expand Photo courtesy Keswick Hall

Keswick Hall

701 Club Drive, Keswick, 434-979-3440, keswick.com

Built in 1912 as a private villa, Keswick Hall was transformed into a boutique hotel in the 1990s by Bernard Ashley, husband of the famed designer Laura Ashley. The property recently reopened after a multi-year, multi-million-dollar renovation and now offers 80 luxury accommodations, including a 1,600-square-foot presidential suite, a spa with small-batch organic products and fine dining at Marigold by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, where cuisine is seasonal and often sourced from the resort’s own farm. Guests can play Full Cry, the Pete Dye-designed golf course; lounge in the heated, chlorine-free Horizon Pool; or enjoy a custom latte in the Garden Room, with expansive views of the Southwest Mountains of the Blue Ridge. “The property has hosted Queen Elizabeth II, Mick Jagger and Michael J. Fox,” says Ryan Ocker, director of sales. Drive time: 1 hour

× Expand Photo courtesy Kingsmill Resort

Kingsmill Resort

1010 Kingsmill Road, Williamsburg, 800-832-5665, kingsmill.com

Located on the banks of the James River and steeped in Southern tradition, Kingsmill Resort gained prominence for its three world-class golf courses designed by Arnold Palmer, Curtis Strange and Pete Dye. Bicycles and fishing equipment rentals are available year-round, as is the chance to enjoy a meal around the firepit at the marina. In addition to golf, the resort offers outdoor tennis and pickleball courts. A major renovation of the fitness center, which offers an indoor pool and workout space, was scheduled for completion in November. For real luxury, reserve The Estate, a 7,000-square-foot private residence on a bluff overlooking the James. “This is a completely different experience,” says Julie O’Neil, director of marketing and public relations. Drive time: 1 hour

× Expand Photo courtesy Lansdowne Resort

Lansdowne Resort

44050 Woodridge Parkway, Leesburg, 703-729-8400, lansdowneresort.com

As a dedicated wellness destination, Lansdowne harmonizes the best of Eastern and Western therapies and traditions. Through December, guests can enjoy the season with fully bedecked surroundings and visiting carolers. Guests are encouraged to start the new year with conscious self-care. “Whether you seek to put your life in balance with a wellness retreat, make time for self-care with a spa getaway, improve your golf game, embark on a culinary journey or simply relax with every fiber of your being, there is a stay package to put you on the right path,” says Carol Smith, director of sales and marketing. Drive time: 2 hours

Cavalier Resort

4200 Atlantic Ave., Virginia Beach, 757-425-8555, cavalierresortvb.com

The Grand Dame of the Virginia Beach oceanfront when it was built in 1927 — and known for welcoming 10 U.S. presidents — the Cavalier has recently been restored to a new level of grandeur ahead of its centennial. Throughout December, the hotel sports thousands of twinkling lights and hosts meet-and-greets with ballet dancers from “The Nutcracker” and photo opportunities with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. In the new year, romance packages help couples reconnect after the hectic holiday season. Stay in one of the heritage suites, each designed by one of the hotel’s six partners, have a couples massage at the SeaHill Spa, take a plunge in the historic indoor pool or try a tasting at Tarnished Truth Distilling Co., the only distillery located in a hotel in the United States. “It sits where the original laundry facility for the [Cavalier] once was,” notes Justin Beale, vice president of sales and marketing. Drive time: 2 hours

The Tides Inn

480 King Carter Drive, Irvington, 804-438-5000, tidesinn.com

Nestled in a scenic cove, the Tides Inn makes the most of its soothing views. A new nature boardwalk hugs the coastline and invites reflection. Or enjoy coffee at the marina, watching watercraft come and go. Depending on the weather, you may even be able to charter a pontoon boat tour of the area or rent a kayak to explore on your own. Winter brings “Chesapeake Bay Bubbles,” the inn’s collaboration with Moët Chandon. Guests may reserve a private waterside “bubble,” in which they can enjoy a dining experience complete with heater, furniture, branded Moët pillows and blankets, and Champagne, of course. If weather forces guests inside, pampering spa treatments and hands-on activities are readily available. “Our art program manager keeps our guests of all ages entertained in our Makers Space,” says Jason Trollip, managing director. “Theresa [Schneveis] helps bring the outdoors in with nature-inspired programming from watercolors to ceramics.” Drive time: 1 1/2 hours

× Expand Photo courtesy Primland Resort

Primland Resort

2000 Busted Rock Road, Meadows of Dan, 855-876-6593, aubergeresorts.com/primland

Sitting on 12,000 acres in Virginia’s Highlands, Primland has been named Condé Nast Traveler’s best resort in the Southeast. Designed around immersive nature experiences, the resort offers off-road RTV tours, horseback riding, fly fishing, trails for walking and hiking, disc golf and lawn games including bocce, cornhole, horseshoes and croquet. A range of luxe accommodations includes guest rooms in the lodge, cottages along the golf fairway and — for the ultimate in privacy — Pinnacle Cottages and Tree Houses, with panoramic valley and mountain views. But perhaps the best view at Primland is inside the observatory, which offers nightly stargazing. “Our remote location offers some of the clearest night skies, and we provide scientific grade telescopes and guides to help you unravel the mysteries of the sky,” says Rajiv Malhotra, general manager. Don’t forget the food! Malhotra recommends the Stables Saloon, open only on weekends, located on the second floor of the former horse stables. Drive time: 4 hours

Omni Homestead Resort

Photo courtesy Omni Homestead Resort

7696 Sam Snead Highway, Hot Springs, 540-839-1766, omnihotels.com

Visitors have flocked to the Homestead, tucked amid the Allegheny Mountains in western Virginia, for years seeking the region’s natural warm springs. The most luxurious options to “take the waters” are found in the year-round and adults-only Serenity Garden and at the nearby Warm Springs Pools. The Serenity Garden offers a traditional spring-fed pool, a stone reflexology path and a geothermal octagonal pool. A short hotel shuttle ride will take you to the Warm Springs Pools, which reopened a year ago after a renovation conducted in cooperation with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources. Beyond the waters, guests can explore the Virginia Wine Experience, which features curated tasting flights and monthly winemaker weekends, and see what’s changed after a massive resort refresh. “With the recent completion of our $150-plus million renovation, there’s never been a better time to discover, or rediscover, our resort,” says Mark Spadoni, managing director. “All of our guestrooms, public spaces, restaurants and meeting facilities have been revitalized.” Drive time: 3 hours

× Expand Photo courtesy The Williamsburg Inn

The Williamsburg Inn

136 Francis St. E., Williamsburg, 757-220-7978, colonialwilliamsburghotels.com

Situated in the heart of the Historic Triangle, the Williamsburg Inn remains true to its Regency past while offering modern luxury, all within easy reach of the historic area. Three December Illumination Weekends will include Processions of the Yule Log and fireworks. For daytime fun, sign up for a decorations tour along Duke of Gloucester Street and try ice skating at the Liberty Ice Pavilion. For a taste of true luxury, reserve the hotel’s Queen’s Room, which commemorates visits by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 1957 and again in 2007, to honor the 400th anniversary of the settlement at Jamestown. Drive time: 1 hour

Salamander Middleburg

500 N. Pendleton St., Middleburg, 540-751-3160, salamanderresort.com

Having just celebrated its 10th anniversary with a rebranding from its original name — Salamander Resort & Spa — the resort remains owner (and BET founder) Sheila Johnson’s flagship property. Guests are invited to visit the equestrian center, test their brain power at trivia nights and even go on a guided foraging hike. For more relaxation, visit the spa for traditional skin treatments and massages or take advantage of a hydrating therapeutic wrap or a sound therapy treatment including CBD oil and hot stones. As a Black-owned business, the Salamander emphasizes creating a welcoming atmosphere for all. Drive time: 2 hours

Take the Fam

For all-ages getaways close to home, look to Virginia’s family resorts. Planning is easy when you can stay and play at the same place. The resorts offer skiing, skating and tubing for outdoors enthusiasts, plus escape rooms, crafts and games for those who prefer indoor fun.

Great Wolf Lodge

549 E. Rochambeau Drive, Williamsburg, 800-551-9653, greatwolf.com/williamsburg

Beyond the 55,000-square-foot indoor water park — always a balmy 84 degrees (and a bar opens daily at noon) — families can find fun in free daily yoga and arts and crafts classes. For more adventure, try the Howler’s Park Ropes Course or MagiQuest, an immersive game with functional wand. Drive time: 1 hour. Road trip tip: There are five Virginia LOVEworks signs between Richmond and Williamsburg; can you spot them?

Massanutten Resort

1822 Resort Drive, Massanutten, 540-289-9441, massresort.com

Sure, the mountain offers skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing, but there’s plenty to do inside, too: Reason your way through three escape rooms or give virtual reality a try. Perfect your form in a Topgolf Swing Suite or see how hard it really is to master an Olympic sport at Street Curling. Drive time: 2 hours. Road trip tip: Consider stretching your legs and picking up sandwiches or locally made snacks at Greenwood Grocery in Crozet.

Mountain Lake Lodge

115 Hotel Circle, Pembroke, 540-626-7121, mtnlakelodge.com

The rustic resort that served as a filming location for the movie “Dirty Dancing” offers picture-perfect winter scenery. This year’s inaugural Magical Christmas Village includes outdoor ice skating and an indoor marketplace. A Winter Biergarten remains through January. Or try one of the new escape rooms before making s’mores by the bonfire. Drive time: 4 hours. Road trip tip: Plan a stop in Staunton (Mrs. Rowe’s Family Restaurant is known for its pie) or route through Stuarts Draft to pick up local charcuterie at The Cheese Shop.

Wintergreen Resort

39 Mountain Inn Loop, Nellysford, 434-325-2200, wintergreenresort.com

After instruction for learning skiers at The Treehouse, the whole family can enjoy The Plunge, a tubing course longer than three football fields. Or keep everyone’s feet on the ground with trails for all ages and skill levels. Hint: The views are better when trees don’t have leaves. Drive time: 2 hours. Road trip tip: Order ahead and pick up shortbread or cookies at Found Market in Charlottesville.

Haute Hotels

When you’re on the road, sometimes you just need a clean, safe place to grab a shower and lay your head. But sometimes, you want a little — or a lot — more. Whether you are visiting family, exploring road trip attractions or looking for a quiet escape, these hotels offer exceptional stays.

Airlie

6809 Airlie Road, Warrenton, 540-347-1300, airlie.com

Shuttles help guests explore the rolling terrain, with accommodations offered in a village setting. Complimentary bicycles and lawn games provide diversions, or just relax by a fire pit. Tour the 4-acre organic garden, which supports a commitment to pasture-to-plate dining. Drive time: 2 hours. Local attractions: The Clifton Institute offers bird walks and nature programs.

Craddock Terry Hotel

1312 Commerce St., Lynchburg, 434-455-1500, craddockterryhotel.com

Occupying two buildings that once housed a shoe factory and a tobacco warehouse, this stylish destination honors its past with exposed beams, plenty of brick and stone, and oversized windows. Rooms are identified by footwear type, and shoeshines are available upon request. Drive time: 2 hours. Local attractions: The Monacan Indian Nation Museum in Amherst offers a glimpse at these ancient peoples’ heritage.

Hotel 24 South

24 S. Market St., Staunton, 540-885-4848, hotel24south.com

Celebrating its centennial in 2024, this downtown hotel underwent a $20+ million renovation to restore and rediscover its Colonial Revivalist heritage. Guests will find original chandeliers and sconces in the lobby and a restored 1924 Wurlitzer organ on the mezzanine. Drive time: 2 hours. Local attractions: The city is known for its proximity to outstanding hiking, wineries and culture, especially the famed American Shakespeare Center’s Blackfriars Playhouse.

Inn at Foster Falls

176 Orphanage Drive, Max Meadows, 276-595-5905, stayinnfosterfalls.com

Opened in 1887 as a hotel, the inn later served as a school before being abandoned for 30 years. The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation purchased the property in 1995 and began restoring the building, creating a 10-room boutique hotel. The only hotel owned by DCR, it is open year-round and offers breakfast, an afternoon dessert and beverage social, and a concierge to assist with reservations for outdoor activities. Drive time: 4 hours. Local attractions: New River Trail State Park offers camping, hiking, biking, boating, fishing and horseback riding.

The Inn at Little Washington

309 Middle St., Washington, 540-675-3800, theinnatlittlewashington.com

Known for carefully crafted, Michelin-starred fine dining, the Inn’s elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites allow guests to enhance their experience. Splurge on the two-story Gamekeeper’s Cottage, with a dining patio overlooking out the Blue Ridge. Best of all: 24-hour room service! Drive time: 2 hours. Local attractions: Wine Loves Chocolate just up the street offers a truffle bar and wine-chocolate pairings.

The Jefferson Hotel

101 W. Franklin St., Richmond, 804-788-8000, jeffersonhotel.com

Even before you enter the front door, a sculpture of Old Pompey, the last alligator to live at The Jefferson Hotel, sets the tone for a hotel that is happy to recall bygone days. From traditional afternoon tea on Fridays and Saturdays to the Lemaire for fine dining featuring Virginia-grown ingredients, The Jefferson leans into elegance. In the winter, the hotel is known for its annual gingerbread display and the hundreds of live poinsettias, garlands and lights adorning the Palm Court lobby and Grand Staircase. A special winter getaway package invites guests — including locals — to visit for a dip in the indoor pool, enjoy room service and have a relaxing beverage at TJ’s Bar and Lounge, recently reopened for daily service.

Martha Washington Inn & Spa

150 W. Main St., Abingdon, 276-628-3161, themartha.com

Originally a private residence, “The Martha” marries 19th-century style with modern amenities and touches. Some rooms can accommodate bicycles, while others offer working fireplaces. Pack light: nearly half the rooms require a stair climb. Drive time: 5 hours. Local attractions: The 90-year-old Barter Theatre offers local productions of well-known plays.

Mimslyn Inn

401 W. Main St., Luray, 540-743-5105, mimslyninn.com

Guests can explore the Shenandoah Valley while relaxing in Georgian Revival luxury. Just beyond the wide and welcoming porch, an impressive curving staircase leads to guest rooms with classic furnishings and rich hues. Drive time: 2 1/2 hours. Local attractions: Luray Caverns are open regardless of the weather and feel surprisingly warm in the winter.

Morrison House

116 S. Alfred St., Alexandria, 703-838-8000, morrisonhouse.com

This boutique hotel in Old Town Alexandria nods to the past with a Federalist style modernized with comfortable furnishings. Elaborate Italian bathrooms offer respite after sightseeing or shopping, and the on-site dining room and bar provide sustenance. Drive time: 2 hours. Local attractions: The Old Town Farmers Market is the oldest continuously run farmers’ market in the country.

Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City

Fashion Centre and Pentagon City, 1250 S. Hayes St., Arlington, 703-415-5000, ritzcarlton.com

The luxe modern interiors offer a calm space after a day spent exploring Washington, D.C., which is easily accessed via the nearby Metro. Splurge on Club Level access for commanding skyline views. Drive time: 2 hours. Local attractions: The Potomac Water Taxi offers a unique view of the city.