Tourist in Your Own Town: Small-Business Shopping

× Expand Shopping in Carytown (Photo by Jay Paul)

I’ve lived in Richmond for 14 years and have gotten to know the city from many angles. When friends and family pass through, I play tourist and help them see what I see in RVA. Each time, I get to know the city a little bit better and fall in love all over again. A highlight is always shopping. A significant portion of my closet and home decor was plucked from shelves and racks around the River City. My travel guide to the city’s style and decor shops skirts the chains and focuses on stores and experiences that are uniquely Richmond.

West End Breakfast

Start the day in the West End, fueling up at Shoredog Café, which serves a creative and healthy menu with local Lamplighter Roasting Co. coffee at its espresso bar. While the food and caffeine at Shoredog are essential, the real bonus is that it’s next door to Sweetest Stitch. This boutique is an easy stop for mother-daughter shopping with basics like cotton dresses, sweaters, wedges and locally made jewelry. You can even pick up body scrubs and perfumes from local brands such as Mac’s Smack.

× Expand CCH Collection (Photo by Jay Paul)

On the Avenues

Head a few miles east, where you’ll discover the well-known intersection of Libbie and Grove Avenues. Check out CCH Collection, where everything is made in the United States, including the store’s own label designs — think high-quality oversized blouses and everyday shirt dresses. For your feet, trot around the corner to The Shoe Box, where you can complete your outfit. Afterward, grab a treat at Gearharts Fine Chocolates across the street.

× Expand Carytown's Clementine features consignment surprises. (Photo by Jay Paul)

Secondhand Style

Head farther east to Carytown, Richmond’s best-known shopping district, where high-end boutiques mingle with secondhand stores. For the latter, try Clementine, a local consignment shop selling elevated essentials; Ashby, with lower prices and more youthful styles; and Second Debut, a Goodwill shop specializing in designer pieces. For a break, sip on a craft cocktail at The Jasper and pick up a sweet fix at Carytown Cupcakes.

More Than Arts

Finish the day in the Arts District, where there are numerous options for the men in your crew. It's a Man’s World offers a fashion-forward consignment collection, while the internationally known Round Two is where sneakerheads gather like uncles in a barbershop. Step into Ledbury for classic men’s shirts, suits and other staples, and visit Rider Boot Shop for bespoke shoes, belts, wallets and bags. Refuel at Nama, with shareable Indian food and an unexpected cocktail program.

Insider Tip: Consider following this itinerary on Small Business Saturday, which takes place on Nov. 30 this year. Join the movement to show support for the merchants that keep our local economy humming.

× Expand See Richmond from a new vantage point on a Segway tour. (Photo courtesy Richmond Region Tourism)

Take a Tour

While you may have taken a guided tour while visiting a different city, have you ever thought about doing the same at home? Here’s just a sampling of some to consider: