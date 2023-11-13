Making Spirits Bright

Do you love the shop-local spirit but aren’t quite sure what it means or where to go anymore? A few years of online shopping will do that to you. Give the delivery guy a break and get inspired by Richmond’s vibrant shopping scene, where local stores offer unique gifts you won’t find elsewhere.

× Expand Bbgb books specializes in titles for young readers. (Photo courtesy Bbgb books)

Carytown

Carytown’s mile of style continues to grow, with the addition of new shops and developments. The beloved Monkee’s boutique is back in Richmond with a new owner and fresh fashion. Pick up a pair of earrings from a local jewelry maker or outfit your favorite fan with a custom collegiate sweater designed by Leigh Sewell — James Madison University, Virginia Commonwealth University and University of Richmond are available. Pop into Beasties and shop 24 local vendors, from traditional to quirky. Choose from handmade wreaths, festive decor, puppets, prints, totes, T-shirts and hats, and more created by local artisans.

Celebrating its second anniversary in Carytown, Lineage stocks waxed canvas and leather bags handmade in Richmond as well as a signature line of candles. Since 1981, Mongrel has been a choice for unique gifts. Show the RVA love with custom pint glasses or a Richmond Skyline Sunset T-shirt. Impress the young reader on your list with a book from Bbgb books written by award-winning Richmond authors, including Ashley Wilda’s “The Night Fox” and Lamar Giles’ “Not So Pure and Simple.” You may be lucky enough to snag an autographed copy.

Visit dozens of vendors at The Shops at 5807. (Photo courtesy The Shops at 5807)

Westhampton

Consistently voted “best” by Richmond magazine readers, The Shops at 5807 on Patterson Avenue is a go-to for specialty gifts. Now shopping is twice as fun with the new Bon Air location, 5807 South. Peruse dozens of small boutiques, all under one roof. Find sweet handmade baby clothing at Little Giggles, whimsical stationery and notecards from Shannon Reppard, and fine art by Jenni Boyd. At Apothec, owner and wellness guru Tricia Boor makes natural products combining herbs, essential oils and botanicals. A top seller is the Naked Goat line — the Nourish Clay Mask cleanses, hydrates and stimulates cellular regeneration.

The Fan, Scott’s Addition

Surprise your guy with special-edition jeans from Shockoe Atelier, designed by owner Anthony Lupesco for the shop’s 11th anniversary. All jeans and pants are handmade in small batches at their workshop in the Fan, using premium material from Japan, Italy and the USA. Wrap up a cotton T-shirt and stylish field shirt, nice for layering through Richmond’s winter months. In Scott’s Addition, Sun and Selene is the local source for fine and “demi-fine” jewelry. Brittanny DeRaffele designs stackable rings, statement earrings, stunning necklaces and birthstone rings cleverly bundled with nail polish.

For online shopping with local flair, click over to Bluebird Giftbox. (Photo courtesy Bluebird Giftbox)

Elsewhere in Town

Artist Sunny Stack Goode has been spreading the love since she opened LOVEVOLVE in 2020. Her cheerful store in the River Road Shopping Center just makes you feel good. Shop swaddle blankets, scarves, pillows, prints and cosmetic bags. Proceeds from each heartwarming purchase have helped provide 30,000 blankets to newborns at Richmond-area hospitals.

MediaNoche at Stony Point Fashion Park bills itself as an artist collective, gift emporium and haberdashery. Find paintings and prints, pottery, fine photography, handcrafted jewelry and more from dozens of local, regional and national artists and artisans.

Click and Send

For distinctive gifts when you don’t have time to shop or stand in long post office lines, send a Bluebird Giftbox. They are filled by Anne Powell Anderson with some of her favorite Virginia products, such as Sydney Hale Co. candles and room sprays made in Manchester. Anderson creates each box to give the recipient a sensory experience, including the Indoor Botanicals Signature Bluebird box inspired by Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

TASTY FINDS

Six shops with local goods sure to satiate hungry friends and family

Stella’s Grocery

stellasgrocery.com

With six locations and counting, these hip markets are perfect for gifts including bags of local coffee beans, Stella’s brand candles and Grecian olive oil. For splurge-worthy finds, check out their sister store, Our Life.

Capital Chips

5956 Brook Road, capitalchipsllc.com

A snack purveyor turned store operator, small-business hype woman and Capital Chips owner Jennifer Davidson launched her showcase of Virginia-made edible goods earlier this year.

Outpost

4813 Forest Hill Ave., outpostrichmond.com

Enter the lair of local indulgences. At this bicycle shop meets market, find restaurant prints, handmade ceramic mugs, four-packs of wine and plenty of suds — all made in RVA.

Perk! Coffee & Lunchbox

2620 Buford Road, perkbonair.com

Gluten-free baking kits, local honey, hot sauces and more. Mark your calendar for the annual Over the River Holiday Market (Nov. 24-25). Bonus: The seasonal pick-me-up eggnog latte.

Accoutre

1312 Bainbridge St., accoutrerichmond.com

Accoutre is a home base for goods that balance flair and function — sleek kitchen knives, sycamore rice paddles, tinned fish and bottles of Underberg bitters suited for the stocking.

Lineage Goods

3106 W. Cary St., lineagegoods.com

Presenting a sliding scale of gift potential, Lineage offerings range from locally designed Wild Wander kitchen towels to coffee table books and snazzy bar tools.

—Compiled by Eileen Mellon