Rising for Justice

Protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement raise their fists in solidarity in front of the state Capitol. The night before, police tear-gassed a group of protesters at the Robert E. Lee monument. (Photo by Nick Hancock)
Candles are placed along the Lee monument for a vigil held on June 5, what would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. Taylor was shot eight times by police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, in March. To celebrate her life, the crowd sang Stevie Wonder’s version of “Happy Birthday.” (Photo by John Donegan)
Demonstrators form the shape of a heart with their hands during a poetry reading at the end of a march in early June. The photographer says there was a “strong sense of solidarity.” (Photo by John Donegan)
Crowds march through the city during a daytime Black Lives Matter protest. Says photographer Eric Foster, “It definitely hits home when people mention history, because my folks come from Alabama and a lot of them marched in Selma. … It’s the same issue, but 50, 60, 70 years later.” (Photo by Eric Foster)
Richmond police officers stand in riot gear in front of their headquarters downtown as protesters raise their hands, a gesture used to display a nonthreatening demeanor. “Hands up, don’t shoot” was a common chant adopted by the movement. (Photo by Nick Hancock)
A sea of protesters departs the state Capitol and defies the city-wide curfew, blocking traffic along West Broad Street. (Photo by Eric Foster)
A massive bonfire illuminates the intersection of North Henry and West Broad streets as protesters demonstrated into the early hours of Sunday, May 31. (Photo by Eric Foster)
A sign from a protester references a demand for justice not only for the killing of George Floyd, but for other Black people who have died at the hands of police. (Photo by John Donegan)
Around 11 p.m. on June 10, protesters toppled a statue of Jefferson Davis that stood on Monument Avenue since 1907. Davis served as the president of the Confederate states during the Civil War. (Photo by Nick Hancock)
After Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney marched with protesters and spoke at the Robert E. Lee statue on June 2, groups lingered to observe images projected onto the monument by lighting artist Dustin Klein. (Photo by Eric Foster)