Referred Realtors 2021

In March, we distributed our second annual Referred Realtor survey to 5,105 subscribers and 5,409 agents from a list provided by the Richmond Association of Realtors. We asked both groups to share the names of three Realtors they would recommend to a friend or family member for their market knowledge, negotiation skills, professionalism, customer service and integrity. The 101 agents listed below received the most votes.
Kevin Allocca
Neumann and Dunn Real Estate
2044 John Rolfe Parkway
804-909-5751
Ceci Amrhein and Bill Gallasch
Joyner Fine Properties
319 Maple Ave.
804-270-9440
ceciamrheinbillgallasch.joynerfineproperties.com
Adam Barkstrom
Connections Realty
5902 Lowry St.
804-370-2970
connectionsrealtyrva.com/meet-adam
Brook Barnard
Liz Moore & Associates
14061 Midlothian Turnpike
804-690-7913
lizmoore.com/agents/BrookeBarnard
Patricia Ray Barton
Joyner Fine Properties
2727 Enterprise Parkway, Suite 200
804-612-0127
Amy Beem
Long & Foster
2800 Buford Road
804-516-1007
Sherry Beran
The Beran Group with Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville
420 N. Ridge Road
804-513-5545
Karen Berkness
Joyner Fine Properties
319 Maple Ave.
804-513-0995
Mary Boese
Napier Realty ERA
14361 Sommerville Court
804-334-5136
Richard Bower
Joyner Fine Properties
2727 Enterprise Parkway
804-476-0010
Connie Byers
Joyner Fine Properties
2727 Enterprise Parkway, Suite 200
804-869-3314
Nancy Cheely
Joyner Fine Properties
319 Maple Ave.
804-334-8116
Cabell Childress
Cabell Childress Group of Long & Foster
11225 Nuckols Road
804-340-7000
Eliza Conrad
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville
420 N. Ridge Road
804-240-0255
David Cooke
Heirloom – Cooke Realty Group with Long & Foster
11225 Nuckols Road
804-572-4219
Sean Craft
Long & Foster
409 Strawberry St.
804-338-3800
Shakeema Daniels
The KEY Team at ICON Realty Group
4833 Old Main St.
804-591-6590
Terra Dantona
Jenny Maraghy Team with Joyner Fine Properties
4917 Grove Ave.
804-304-1532
jennymaraghyteam.com/terra-dantona
Jared Davis
The Davis Group
313 E. Broad St., Suite 218
804-536-6100
Susan Derco
Long & Foster
8804 Patterson Ave.
804-399-2105
Ernie Dettbarn
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville
420 N. Ridge Road
804-366-8656
Marianne Donahue
Long & Foster
5702 Grove Ave.
804-814-1313
longandfoster.com/MarianneDonahue
Gary Duda
RE/MAX Action Real Estate
11551 Nuckols Road, Suite D
804-938-5777
Deborah Edgar
Deborah Edgar Real Estate Group
1827 W. Main St.
804-781-4663
Michelle Ferguson
Virginia Properties, Long & Foster
412 Libbie Ave.
804-399-8476
longandfoster.com/MichelleFerguson
Susan S. Fisher
Virginia Properties at Long & Foster
412 Libbie Ave.
804-338-3378
longandfoster.com/SusanSFisher
Mahood Fonville
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville
420 N. Ridge Road
804-389-3636
Scott Garnett
One South Realty Group
2314 W. Main St.
804-353-0009
Paul Gee
Long & Foster
8411 Patterson Ave., Suite B
804-822-3220
Page George
Maison Real Estate Boutique
505 Libbie Ave.
804-402-4565
maisonvirginia.com/agents/page-george
Debbie Gibbs
The Steele Group Sotheby’s International Realty
6726 Patterson Ave.
804-402-2024
Aaron Gilbert
BHHS PenFed Realty
2737 McRae Road
804-868-0080
Brandy Giles
ICON Realty Group
4833 Old Main St.
804-617-0300
neumanndunn.com/jacquelyn-waters
Clayton Gits
Mission Realty
3701 Cox Road
804-833-9298
missionrealty.com/agents/453/clayton-gits
Andrew Givens
Keller Williams Realty
6806 Paragon Place, Suite 300
804-402-5137
Alex Glaser
Glaser Group with Long & Foster
5702 Grove Ave.
804-288-8888
Beth Goldsmith
Long & Foster
5702 Grove Ave.
804-937-3991
longandfoster.com/bethagoldsmith
Elliott Gravitt
Providence Hill, Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville
420 N. Ridge Road
804-512-4999
Tucker Greer
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville
420 N. Ridge Road
804-310-5897
Anne Hall
Long & Foster
5702 Grove Ave.
804-512-6466
Michael Halloran
NextHome Advantage
4333 Cox Road
804-304-8716
Chris Hargrave Jr.
RVA Realty
5231-C Hickory Park Drive
804-283-1761
Annemarie Hensley
Team Hensley at Liz Moore & Associates
14061 Midlothian Turnpike
804-221-4365
Mike Hogan
The Hogan Group
1707 Summit Ave., Suite A
804-571-2900
Sarah Holton
Napier Realtors ERA
14361 Sommerville Court
804-432-0669
Matt Jarreau
George: A Real Estate Group at Hometown Realty
114 N. Third St.
804-306-9019
Sarah Jarvis
One South Realty Group
2314 W. Main St.
804-356-4700
Catina Jones
ICON Realty Group
4833 Old Main St.
804-908-8562
Hugh Jones
Clocktower Realty Group
1709 E. Franklin St.
804-505-4274
Lyndsay Jones
Keller Williams Realty
6806 Paragon Place
804-205-6027
Randy Jones
OneSouth Realty Group
2314 W. Main St.
804-543-2267
Tracy Kerzanet
The Tracy Kerzanet Group with Keller Williams
2200-B Buford Road
804-858-8999
Joseph King
Long & Foster
5702 Grove Ave.
804-690-0718
Kristen Beran Krupp
The Beran Group at Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville
420 N. Ridge Road
804-873-8782
Karen Loewen
Jenni & Co. Residential Real Estate
13310 Midlothian Turnpike
804-205-7238
Dianne Long
Napier Realtors ERA
14361 Sommerville Court
804-334-3041
Kevin Long
Rogers-Long Team at Hometown Realty
5326 Twin Hickory Road
804-512-0438
Shane Lott
Lott Realty Group at Rashkind Saunders & Co.
1500 Forest Ave., Suite 115
804-382-8352
Daphne MacDougall
Shaw MacDougall Team with Joyner Fine Properties
319 Maple Ave.
804-399-5842
Jenny Maraghy
The Jenny Maraghy Team at Joyner Fine Properties
4917 Grove Ave.
804-405-7337
Ricky McNeal
Fathom Realty
3741 Westerre Parkway, Suite C
804-439-0526
Caroline Meeker
Jenni & Co. Residential Real Estate
13310 Midlothian Turnpike
804-317-7549
Teresa Melton
Berkshire Hathaway PenFed Realty
2737 McRae Road
804-334-7560
Shannon Milligan
eXp Realty
6802 Paragon Place, Suite 400
804-248-8207
Jeanette Mock
The Steele Group Sotheby’s International Realty
67276 Patterson Ave.
804-714-6469
Courtney Moore
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Base Camp
6645 Lake Harbour Drive
804-334-9654
Susan Morris
The Susan Morris Team with Keller Williams
15871 City View Drive, Suite 120
804-735-5782
James Nay
River City Elite Properties
1700 Huguenot Road
804-704-1944
Deb Orth
Coach House Realty
3900 Westerre Parkway, Suite 300
804-482-1252
John Pace
The Pace of Richmond, Keller Williams
6806 Paragon Place, Suite 300
804-937-9806
Steven Pappas
Welcome Home Realty & Associates
10392 Dow Gil Road
804-301-5993
Gayle Peace
Liz Moore & Associates
14601 Midlothian Turnpike
804-986-1228
lizmoore.com/agents/gaylepeace
Rick Perkins
The Rick Perkins Team at RE/MAX Commonwealth
7201 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 104
804-288-5000
Beth Pretty
The Pretty Team with Keller Williams Midlothian
15871 City View Drive, Suite 120
804-922-6243
Donna Ransone
Joyner Fine Properties
319 Maple Ave.
804-347-3735
Graham Rashkind
Rashkind Saunders & Co.
1500 Forest Ave., Suite 115
804-467-1229
Sallie Rhett
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville
5808 Grove Ave.
804-399-6384
Justine Rice
Liz Moore & Associates
14061 Midlothian Turnpike
804-355-7588
Sheri Rosner
Virginia Properties at Long & Foster
412 Libbie Ave.
804-229-5508
Dave Seibert
Dave Seibert Real Estate Group at Long & Foster
313 N. 24th St.
804-301-7220
daveseibertrealestategroup.com
Jennie Barrett Shaw
Shaw MacDougall at Joyner Fine Properties
319 Maple Ave.
804-399-9190
Raven Sickal
Berkshire Hathaway PenFed Realty
1374 N. Parham Road
804-909-2755
Chris Small
Small & Associates Real Estate
3103 Ellwood Ave.
804-350-0879
Mary Soroka
Mission Realty
3701 Cox Road
804-357-2736
Tom Stanley
Joyner Fine Properties
2727 Enterprise Parkway, Suite 200
804-347-5890
tomstanley.joynerfineproperties.com
Clair Blackwell Stewart
Charles A. Rose Co.
4905 Radford Ave., Suite 100
804-615-6121
Rick Stockel
Neumann and Dunn
2044 John Rolfe Parkway
804-218-3143
neumannanddunn.com/rickstockel
James Strum
The Strum Group at Long & Foster
5702 Grove Ave.
804-432-3408
Lynn Thomas
Virginia Properties at Long & Foster
412 Libbie Ave.
804-350-6666
Alexis Thompson
River Fox Realty
4803 Forest Hill Ave.
804-672-3803
Meg Traynham
Meg Traynham Homes Team, Long & Foster
5702 Grove Ave.
804-356-9045
Margaret Wade
Long & Foster
5702 Grove Ave.
804-212-7185
longandfoster.com/MargaretWade
Jacquelyn Waters
Neumann and Dunn Real Estate
2044 John Rolfe Parkway
804-467-3544
neumanndunn.com/jacquelynwaters
Tommy Waterworth
Ruckart Group
6806 Paragon Place
804-517-9093
Denise Watson
Long & Foster
1100 Jefferson Green Circle
804-304-6396
longandfoster.com/DeniseWatson
Tracy Whitley
Long & Foster
8804 Patterson Ave.
804-740-3000
longandfoster.com/TracyWhitley
Lacy Williams
Joyner Fine Properties
319 Maple Ave.
804-864-0316
Max Williams
United Real Estate Richmond
9011 Arboretum Parkway, Suite 120
804-402-7788
Casie Beran Woodfin
The Beran Group with Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville
420 N. Ridge Road
804-307-6608
Kyle Yeatman
The Yeatman Group at Long &Foster
1 Park West Circle, Suite 203
804-639-4663
Jamie Younger
Virginia Properties at Long & Foster
412 Libbie Ave.
804-287-4666