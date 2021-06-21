Referred Realtors 2021

× Expand Illustration via Getty Images

In March, we distributed our second annual Referred Realtor survey to 5,105 subscribers and 5,409 agents from a list provided by the Richmond Association of Realtors. We asked both groups to share the names of three Realtors they would recommend to a friend or family member for their market knowledge, negotiation skills, professionalism, customer service and integrity. The 101 agents listed below received the most votes.

Kevin Allocca

Neumann and Dunn Real Estate

2044 John Rolfe Parkway

804-909-5751

neumanndunn.com/kevinallocca

Ceci Amrhein and Bill Gallasch

Joyner Fine Properties

319 Maple Ave.

804-270-9440

ceciamrheinbillgallasch.joynerfineproperties.com

Adam Barkstrom

Connections Realty

5902 Lowry St.

804-370-2970

connectionsrealtyrva.com/meet-adam

Brook Barnard

Liz Moore & Associates

14061 Midlothian Turnpike

804-690-7913

lizmoore.com/agents/BrookeBarnard

Patricia Ray Barton

Joyner Fine Properties

2727 Enterprise Parkway, Suite 200

804-612-0127

patriciaraybarton.com

Amy Beem

Long & Foster

2800 Buford Road

804-516-1007

amybeemrichmondrealtor.com

Sherry Beran

The Beran Group with Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville

420 N. Ridge Road

804-513-5545

srmfre.com

Karen Berkness

Joyner Fine Properties

319 Maple Ave.

804-513-0995

karenberkness.com

Mary Boese

Napier Realty ERA

14361 Sommerville Court

804-334-5136

napierera.com

Richard Bower

Joyner Fine Properties

2727 Enterprise Parkway

804-476-0010

richardbower.com

Connie Byers

Joyner Fine Properties

2727 Enterprise Parkway, Suite 200

804-869-3314

conniebyers.com

Nancy Cheely

Joyner Fine Properties

319 Maple Ave.

804-334-8116

nancycheely.com

Cabell Childress

Cabell Childress Group of Long & Foster

11225 Nuckols Road

804-340-7000

cabellchildress.com

Eliza Conrad

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville

420 N. Ridge Road

804-240-0255

srmfre.com

David Cooke

Heirloom – Cooke Realty Group with Long & Foster

11225 Nuckols Road

804-572-4219

longandfoster.com/DavidJCooke

Sean Craft

Long & Foster

409 Strawberry St.

804-338-3800

longandfoster.com/SeanCraft

Shakeema Daniels

The KEY Team at ICON Realty Group

4833 Old Main St.

804-591-6590

iconrealtyrva.com

Terra Dantona

Jenny Maraghy Team with Joyner Fine Properties

4917 Grove Ave.

804-304-1532

jennymaraghyteam.com/terra-dantona

Jared Davis

The Davis Group

313 E. Broad St., Suite 218

804-536-6100

centralvarealty.com

Susan Derco

Long & Foster

8804 Patterson Ave.

804-399-2105

longandfoster.com/SusanDerco

Ernie Dettbarn

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville

420 N. Ridge Road

804-366-8656

srmfre.com

Marianne Donahue

Long & Foster

5702 Grove Ave.

804-814-1313

longandfoster.com/MarianneDonahue

Gary Duda

RE/MAX Action Real Estate

11551 Nuckols Road, Suite D

804-938-5777

remax.com

Deborah Edgar

Deborah Edgar Real Estate Group

1827 W. Main St.

804-781-4663

deborahedgar.com

Michelle Ferguson

Virginia Properties, Long & Foster

412 Libbie Ave.

804-399-8476

longandfoster.com/MichelleFerguson

Susan S. Fisher

Virginia Properties at Long & Foster

412 Libbie Ave.

804-338-3378

longandfoster.com/SusanSFisher

Mahood Fonville

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville

420 N. Ridge Road

804-389-3636

mahoodfonville.com

Scott Garnett

One South Realty Group

2314 W. Main St.

804-353-0009

scottgarnett.com

Paul Gee

Long & Foster

8411 Patterson Ave., Suite B

804-822-3220

longandfoster.com/PaulGee

Page George

Maison Real Estate Boutique

505 Libbie Ave.

804-402-4565

maisonvirginia.com/agents/page-george

Debbie Gibbs

The Steele Group Sotheby’s International Realty

6726 Patterson Ave.

804-402-2024

sothebysrealty.com

Aaron Gilbert

BHHS PenFed Realty

2737 McRae Road

804-868-0080

aarongilbert.penfedrealty.com

Brandy Giles

ICON Realty Group

4833 Old Main St.

804-617-0300

neumanndunn.com/jacquelyn-waters

Clayton Gits

Mission Realty

3701 Cox Road

804-833-9298

missionrealty.com/agents/453/clayton-gits

Andrew Givens

Keller Williams Realty

6806 Paragon Place, Suite 300

804-402-5137

rvaestates.kw.com

Alex Glaser

Glaser Group with Long & Foster

5702 Grove Ave.

804-288-8888

alexsellsrichmond.com

Beth Goldsmith

Long & Foster

5702 Grove Ave.

804-937-3991

longandfoster.com/bethagoldsmith

Elliott Gravitt

Providence Hill, Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville

420 N. Ridge Road

804-512-4999

srmfre.com

Tucker Greer

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville

420 N. Ridge Road

804-310-5897

srmfre.com

Anne Hall

Long & Foster

5702 Grove Ave.

804-512-6466

longandfoster.com/AnneHall1

Michael Halloran

NextHome Advantage

4333 Cox Road

804-304-8716

halloranhomesrva.com

Chris Hargrave Jr.

RVA Realty

5231-C Hickory Park Drive

804-283-1761

rvarealtyinc.com

Annemarie Hensley

Team Hensley at Liz Moore & Associates

14061 Midlothian Turnpike

804-221-4365

teamhensley.com

Mike Hogan

The Hogan Group

1707 Summit Ave., Suite A

804-571-2900

hogangrp.com

Sarah Holton

Napier Realtors ERA

14361 Sommerville Court

804-432-0669

sholton.napierera.com

Matt Jarreau

George: A Real Estate Group at Hometown Realty

114 N. Third St.

804-306-9019

georgerva.com

Sarah Jarvis

One South Realty Group

2314 W. Main St.

804-356-4700

richmondvamls.net

Catina Jones

ICON Realty Group

4833 Old Main St.

804-908-8562

iconrealtyrva.com

Hugh Jones

Clocktower Realty Group

1709 E. Franklin St.

804-505-4274

clocktowerrealtygroup.com

Lyndsay Jones

Keller Williams Realty

6806 Paragon Place

804-205-6027

Randy Jones

OneSouth Realty Group

2314 W. Main St.

804-543-2267

onesouthrealty.com

Tracy Kerzanet

The Tracy Kerzanet Group with Keller Williams

2200-B Buford Road

804-858-8999

thekerzanetgroup.com

Joseph King

Long & Foster

5702 Grove Ave.

804-690-0718

longandfoster.com/JosephKing

Kristen Beran Krupp

The Beran Group at Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville

420 N. Ridge Road

804-873-8782

srmfre.com

Karen Loewen

Jenni & Co. Residential Real Estate

13310 Midlothian Turnpike

804-205-7238

jenniandco.com

Dianne Long

Napier Realtors ERA

14361 Sommerville Court

804-334-3041

diannelong.com

Kevin Long

Rogers-Long Team at Hometown Realty

5326 Twin Hickory Road

804-512-0438

rogerslongteam.com

Shane Lott

Lott Realty Group at Rashkind Saunders & Co.

1500 Forest Ave., Suite 115

804-382-8352

lottrealtygroup.com

Daphne MacDougall

Shaw MacDougall Team with Joyner Fine Properties

319 Maple Ave.

804-399-5842

shawmacdougall.com

Jenny Maraghy

The Jenny Maraghy Team at Joyner Fine Properties

4917 Grove Ave.

804-405-7337

jennymaraghy.com

Ricky McNeal

Fathom Realty

3741 Westerre Parkway, Suite C

804-439-0526

rickymcneal.fathomrealty.com

Caroline Meeker

Jenni & Co. Residential Real Estate

13310 Midlothian Turnpike

804-317-7549

jenniandco.com

Teresa Melton

Berkshire Hathaway PenFed Realty

2737 McRae Road

804-334-7560

tmeltonrealestate.com

Shannon Milligan

eXp Realty

6802 Paragon Place, Suite 400

804-248-8207

rvahometeam.com

Jeanette Mock

The Steele Group Sotheby’s International Realty

67276 Patterson Ave.

804-714-6469

sothebysrealty.com

Courtney Moore

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Base Camp

6645 Lake Harbour Drive

804-334-9654

bhgre.com

Susan Morris

The Susan Morris Team with Keller Williams

15871 City View Drive, Suite 120

804-735-5782

susanmorristeam.com

James Nay

River City Elite Properties

1700 Huguenot Road

804-704-1944

jamesnay.com

Deb Orth

Coach House Realty

3900 Westerre Parkway, Suite 300

804-482-1252

coachhouserealtyrva.com

John Pace

The Pace of Richmond, Keller Williams

6806 Paragon Place, Suite 300

804-937-9806

thepaceofrichmond.com

Steven Pappas

Welcome Home Realty & Associates

10392 Dow Gil Road

804-301-5993

welcomehomera.com

Gayle Peace

Liz Moore & Associates

14601 Midlothian Turnpike

804-986-1228

lizmoore.com/agents/gaylepeace

Rick Perkins

The Rick Perkins Team at RE/MAX Commonwealth

7201 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 104

804-288-5000

rickinrva.com

Beth Pretty

The Pretty Team with Keller Williams Midlothian

15871 City View Drive, Suite 120

804-922-6243

theprettyteam.com

Donna Ransone

Joyner Fine Properties

319 Maple Ave.

804-347-3735

jimransone.com

Graham Rashkind

Rashkind Saunders & Co.

1500 Forest Ave., Suite 115

804-467-1229

rashkindsaunders.com

Sallie Rhett

Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville

5808 Grove Ave.

804-399-6384

sallierhett.com

Justine Rice

Liz Moore & Associates

14061 Midlothian Turnpike

804-355-7588

lizmoore.com

Sheri Rosner

Virginia Properties at Long & Foster

412 Libbie Ave.

804-229-5508

longandfoster.com/SheriRosner

Dave Seibert

Dave Seibert Real Estate Group at Long & Foster

313 N. 24th St.

804-301-7220

daveseibertrealestategroup.com

Jennie Barrett Shaw

Shaw MacDougall at Joyner Fine Properties

319 Maple Ave.

804-399-9190

shawmacdougall.com

Raven Sickal

Berkshire Hathaway PenFed Realty

1374 N. Parham Road

804-909-2755

ravensickal.penfedrealty.com

Chris Small

Small & Associates Real Estate

3103 Ellwood Ave.

804-350-0879

smallrealestate.com

Mary Soroka

Mission Realty

3701 Cox Road

804-357-2736

missionrealty.com

Tom Stanley

Joyner Fine Properties

2727 Enterprise Parkway, Suite 200

804-347-5890

tomstanley.joynerfineproperties.com

Clair Blackwell Stewart

Charles A. Rose Co.

4905 Radford Ave., Suite 100

804-615-6121

charlesarose.com

Rick Stockel

Neumann and Dunn

2044 John Rolfe Parkway

804-218-3143

neumannanddunn.com/rickstockel

James Strum

The Strum Group at Long & Foster

5702 Grove Ave.

804-432-3408

thestrumgroup.com

Lynn Thomas

Virginia Properties at Long & Foster

412 Libbie Ave.

804-350-6666

longandfoster.com/LynnThomas

Alexis Thompson

River Fox Realty

4803 Forest Hill Ave.

804-672-3803

riverfoxrealty.com

Meg Traynham

Meg Traynham Homes Team, Long & Foster

5702 Grove Ave.

804-356-9045

megsellshomes.com

Margaret Wade

Long & Foster

5702 Grove Ave.

804-212-7185

longandfoster.com/MargaretWade

Jacquelyn Waters

Neumann and Dunn Real Estate

2044 John Rolfe Parkway

804-467-3544

neumanndunn.com/jacquelynwaters

Tommy Waterworth

Ruckart Group

6806 Paragon Place

804-517-9093

ruckartre.com

Denise Watson

Long & Foster

1100 Jefferson Green Circle

804-304-6396

longandfoster.com/DeniseWatson

Tracy Whitley

Long & Foster

8804 Patterson Ave.

804-740-3000

longandfoster.com/TracyWhitley

Lacy Williams

Joyner Fine Properties

319 Maple Ave.

804-864-0316

lacywilliams.com

Max Williams

United Real Estate Richmond

9011 Arboretum Parkway, Suite 120

804-402-7788

unitedrealestaterichmond.com

Casie Beran Woodfin

The Beran Group with Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville

420 N. Ridge Road

804-307-6608

rmfre.com

Kyle Yeatman

The Yeatman Group at Long &Foster

1 Park West Circle, Suite 203

804-639-4663

theyeatmangroup.com

Jamie Younger

Virginia Properties at Long & Foster

412 Libbie Ave.

804-287-4666

longandfoster.com/JamieYounger