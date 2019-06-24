Real Estate Market Snapshot

×
Photo via Getty Images
Average home prices in the city of Richmond rose 9 percent, the most in the metro area, increasing $22K from last year at this time to $267,972.
HOT NEIGHBORHOODS
We asked local real-estate veterans to share Richmond metro neighborhoods on the rise in popularity with their clients.
- Fountain Lake and Byrd Park
- Westover Hills, Willow Oaks and Stratford Hills
- Highland Park
- Woodland Park and Woodland Heights
- Regency
- Raintree, Canterbury and Tuckahoe Village
- Lakeside
- Cedarhurst and Forest View
- Union Hill and North Church Hill
- Salisbury and Rockshire
