Real Estate Market Snapshot

Average home prices in the city of Richmond rose 9 percent, the most in the metro area, increasing $22K from last year at this time to $267,972.

HOT NEIGHBORHOODS

We asked local real-estate veterans to share Richmond metro neighborhoods on the rise in popularity with their clients.

  • Fountain Lake and Byrd Park
  • Westover Hills, Willow Oaks and Stratford Hills
  • Highland Park
  • Woodland Park and Woodland Heights
  • Regency
  • Raintree, Canterbury and Tuckahoe Village
  • Lakeside
  • Cedarhurst and Forest View
  • Union Hill and North Church Hill
  • Salisbury and Rockshire

