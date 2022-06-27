Real Estate Market Snapshot

×
Photo via Getty Images
Median home sales price for the Richmond metro area:
$345,000 (+11% over 2021)
City of Richmond:
$310,000 (+3%)
Hanover County:
$410,000 (+20%)
Henrico County:
$319,346 (+14%)
Chesterfield County:
$360,000 (+13%)
Change in homes for sale — all properties:
-36.5%
Change in median sales price in the Richmond metro area compared to one year ago:
+11%
Average days on market in Richmond metro area until sale:
18 days
Housing Affordability Index:
154 (-10.4%)
Percentage of list price received in Richmond metro market:
104.1%
Inventory of homes for sale in Richmond metro area:
939 (-24%)
Months supply of inventory in Central Virginia Region:
0.7
All statistics are from Q1 2022 Central Virginia MLS Home Sales Report