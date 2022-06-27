Real Estate Market Snapshot

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Median home sales price for the Richmond metro area:

$345,000 (+11% over 2021)

City of Richmond:

$310,000 (+3%)

Hanover County:

$410,000 (+20%)

Henrico County:

$319,346 (+14%)

Chesterfield County:

$360,000 (+13%)

Change in homes for sale — all properties:

-36.5%

Change in median sales price in the Richmond metro area compared to one year ago:

+11%

Average days on market in Richmond metro area until sale:

18 days

Housing Affordability Index:

154 (-10.4%)

Percentage of list price received in Richmond metro market:

104.1%

Inventory of homes for sale in Richmond metro area:

939 (-24%)

Months supply of inventory in Central Virginia Region:

0.7

All statistics are from Q1 2022 Central Virginia MLS Home Sales Report