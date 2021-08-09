Profound Syntax

The James River Writers/Richmond Magazine Shann Palmer Poetry Contest, named for the late Shann Palmer, a poet and active JRW board member, received 237 entries this year, submitted by 74 poets.
This year’s judge was Roscoe Burnems (aka Douglas Powell), Richmond’s first poet laureate, National Poetry Slam Champion, founder of The Writer’s Den art collective, educator and creator of the poetry and comedy special “Traumedy,” available on Amazon Prime. Burnems has published three poetry collections: “Fighting Demons: On Page,” “Chrysalis Under Fire: A Collection of Poetry and Writings,” and “God, Love, Death and Other Synonyms.”
Here, we present this year’s winning poem, “I Have Seen Richmond,” by Michael Jones, as well as two finalists, Laura Boycourt’s “Gold Ribbon” and Claudia Kessel’s “Sonata,” along with Burnems’ comments.
FIRST PLACE
I Have Seen Richmond
By Michael Jones
About the Winner
A recently retired gastroenterologist, Michael Jones now spends his days indulging in the arts, including playing in a band, hosting his wellness podcast, “Consults Over Coffee," and penning short stories and poetry, which led him to enter his first poetry contest — and win. He was inspired to write “I Have Seen Richmond” last year during a bike ride around the city, stopping at sites such as the Robert E. Lee monument, the Richmond Slavery Reconciliation Statue and the Lumpkin’s Slave Jail site. He realized Richmond still has a long way to go in acknowledging its historic role in slavery. “I have friends with houses [on Monument Avenue who are] bent out of shape over concerns of what tearing down these statues will do to their property value,” Jones says. He says he can understand their objective concerns, given the large investment of homeownership, but he adds, “Not one of them ever said to me, ‘Cops in this country, they kill a lot of Black people.’ … It drips in racism and white privilege.” —Nicole Cohen
From Roscoe Burnems: This is a poem that the world needs to see and hear. It is an unfiltered narrative of Richmond without revisionist whitewashing. I deeply identified with the pain and hurt as this poet journeyed around the city. I love the approach and candor of this piece ... a lot. I know reading it may be uncomfortable for some, but if we ever expect to move forward as a city, we must reconcile its dark past and accept it for what it is.
FINALIST
Gold Ribbon
By Laura Boycourt
From Roscoe Burnems: I love the storytelling of time through a single object. This feels like a fairy tale and captures some of the most important moments of one's life through the narrowed lens of the gold ribbon. I read the poem several times and nearly began weeping each time.
FINALIST
Sonata
By Claudia Kessel
From Roscoe Burnems: This narrative unpacks the human experience in a way that we can all identify with in some way, through music. The imagery in this poem is spectacular and refreshing and makes you want to dance. While the poem doesn't feel linear, in 4/4 time it takes you through the entirety of life and love and rhythm and ends on this hopeful but somber note about the silence of death.