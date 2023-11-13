Make My Day

× Expand Padgett Studios ceramics (Photo by Justin Chesney)

Richmond is lucky to be crowded with creatives whose high-quality designs and handmade artistry will wow your family and friends, whether you’re gifting the goods or using them to enliven your own home during the holidays. These are just a few of the talented makers you’ll meet as you explore the city’s many markets.

Stained by Amy

Photo courtesy Amy Primmer

What began 13 years ago as a weekend glass art project has turned into a lifelong passion for Amy Primmer. The experience led her to enroll in a stained glass art class, and soon after, she started making custom commissions for friends and family based on things they love or their hobbies. A year ago, Primmer decided to pursue her business full time, creating mixed media glass art pieces and personalized gifts that depict animals, florals, landscapes and more. “It’s so rewarding to watch someone come up to my market display and see a piece that touches their heart,” she says. “It’s almost like it chooses them.” facebook.com/stainedbyamy

Padgett Studios

Husband-and-wife team Sam and Wendy Padgett love making art together. When COVID-19 hit, they channeled their creativity into a business. “We installed the yard sale kiln we’d been carrying around for years and jumped right in,” Wendy says. The couple’s nature-inspired, sculptural and functional ceramic art reflects urban design elements through a filter of natural forms and imagery. During the holidays, their Christmas tree sculptures are a popular buy. “We form the trees into playful shapes, [coat] them with colorful crushed glass glazes and add 24-carat gold inlay to each tree’s hand-sculpted, floating star.” facebook.com/padgettstudios

Tierrapy Soaps

Photo courtesy Tierrapy Soaps

A lifelong swimmer who also has eczema, Amanda Phung has struggled with dry, sensitive skin. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she began creating handmade soaps to control the ingredients in her skincare. Her products are free of chemicals often found in store-bought washes. “I use skin-nourishing oils and butters that give a creamy, bubbly lather, leaving your skin feeling moisturized, rather than using synthetic detergents that make your skin feel scratchy, filmy or dry,” she says. Phung also uses plastic-free packaging and sources vegan plant-based ingredients, such as coconut milk and aloe, to minimize her carbon footprint. tierrapysoaps.com

B. Younger

When she was growing up in rural Virginia, there were few places to shop, says VCU arts alumna Beth Younger. “Imagine seeing two or three other people wearing the exact same thing as you. It’s not the best feeling,” she says, laughing. Her love of unique fashion, combined with her visual art talents, inspired Younger to transform her modern paintings into a collection of wearable statement pieces, including scarves, jewelry, leisure wear and socks. “Each piece is a one-of-a-kind work of art, styled with vibrant color,” she says. Younger also sells original paintings, prints and greeting cards and makes custom gift baskets. shopbyounger.com

× Expand Photo courtesy Gaudet Woodthings

Gaudet Woodthings

In 2019, Paul Gaudet was building timber frame homes in the North Carolina mountains when he began making creations from the leftover scrap wood. He turned his hobby into a business when he and his wife moved to Richmond in 2020. His handmade cutting boards, charcuterie boards, wooden chessboards, coasters and other items are finished with food-safe mineral oil and wax to ensure durability and longevity. “Every color you see is the natural color of the wood — there is no stain involved,” Gaudet says. “Each piece is meticulously crafted to blend functionality with aesthetic beauty, making it the perfect holiday gift.” etsy.com/shop/gaudetwoodthings

Artis Handcrafted

Photo courtesy Jay Artis

Jay Artis decided to try candle-making as a hobby when he became tired of overspending on brand-name candles. After some trial and error, he found a winning formula and launched his business a few years later. His hand-poured soy wax candles use cotton wicks and come in classic and seasonal luxury scents. A customer favorite is Energy, an aromatherapy candle with notes of orange, lemon, bergamot, citrus and ginger. “My candles have minimal soot and an even burn with a long burning time,” Artis says. “Customers tell me all the time how good the candles smell and to keep up the good work.” artishandcrafted.com

MORE MAKERS

ART AND DESIGN

Hope Morgan

hope-morgan.org

Knapping Press

knappingpress.com

KWoo10 Designs

kwoo10designs.com

The Mini Foundry

theminifoundry.com

M. Reiske Art

mreiskeart.com

HOME DECOR

Currier Turned

instagram.com/currierturned

Griot Goods

griotgoods.com

Horizon Life Creations

horizonlifecreations.com

Knotly Handcrafted

instagram.com/knotly_handcrafted

Twisted Spinnerz

instagram.com/twistedspinnerz

CERAMICS

Claybrook Pottery

claybrookpottery.com

Clever Fox Pottery

cleverfoxrichmond.weebly.com

Eide Studio

eidestudio.com

Summer Bee Clay

summerbeeclay.com

Throws Like a Girl

instagram.com/throwslikeagirl_

Jewelry by B. Younger (Photo by Destiny Martinez Media)

JEWELRY AND ACCESSORIES

Awl Snap Leather Goods Co.

awlsnap.com

Colvin Creative Co.

shopcolvincreativeco.etsy.com

The Inspired Spirit

theinspiredspirit.com

Jewelry Boutique by DJT3

etsy.com/shop/djt3bracelets

Zapantis Designs

zapantisdesigns.com

CANDLES, SOAP AND SKIN CARE

Blessings Scent

blessingsscentllc.com

The Freckled Farm Soap Co.

thefreckledfarmsoapcompany.com

Soaps and Yarn

soapsandyarn.com

The Ursidae Workshop

ursidaeworkshop.com

Wandering Cow Farm

wanderingcowfarms.com

FIBER ARTS, SEWING AND KNIT GOODS

Captain Mama Creates

etsy.com/shop/captainmamacreates/

Made by Megan

madebymegangifts.com

Rabbit and Wren

rabbitandwrenrva.com

Ramsgirl Design

ramsgirldesign.com

Sarah Rebecca Crafts

sarahrebeccacrafts.etsy.com