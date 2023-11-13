Make My Day

Padgett Studios ceramics (Photo by Justin Chesney)
Richmond is lucky to be crowded with creatives whose high-quality designs and handmade artistry will wow your family and friends, whether you’re gifting the goods or using them to enliven your own home during the holidays. These are just a few of the talented makers you’ll meet as you explore the city’s many markets.
Stained by Amy
Photo courtesy Amy Primmer
What began 13 years ago as a weekend glass art project has turned into a lifelong passion for Amy Primmer. The experience led her to enroll in a stained glass art class, and soon after, she started making custom commissions for friends and family based on things they love or their hobbies. A year ago, Primmer decided to pursue her business full time, creating mixed media glass art pieces and personalized gifts that depict animals, florals, landscapes and more. “It’s so rewarding to watch someone come up to my market display and see a piece that touches their heart,” she says. “It’s almost like it chooses them.” facebook.com/stainedbyamy
Padgett Studios
Husband-and-wife team Sam and Wendy Padgett love making art together. When COVID-19 hit, they channeled their creativity into a business. “We installed the yard sale kiln we’d been carrying around for years and jumped right in,” Wendy says. The couple’s nature-inspired, sculptural and functional ceramic art reflects urban design elements through a filter of natural forms and imagery. During the holidays, their Christmas tree sculptures are a popular buy. “We form the trees into playful shapes, [coat] them with colorful crushed glass glazes and add 24-carat gold inlay to each tree’s hand-sculpted, floating star.” facebook.com/padgettstudios
Tierrapy Soaps
Photo courtesy Tierrapy Soaps
A lifelong swimmer who also has eczema, Amanda Phung has struggled with dry, sensitive skin. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she began creating handmade soaps to control the ingredients in her skincare. Her products are free of chemicals often found in store-bought washes. “I use skin-nourishing oils and butters that give a creamy, bubbly lather, leaving your skin feeling moisturized, rather than using synthetic detergents that make your skin feel scratchy, filmy or dry,” she says. Phung also uses plastic-free packaging and sources vegan plant-based ingredients, such as coconut milk and aloe, to minimize her carbon footprint. tierrapysoaps.com
B. Younger
When she was growing up in rural Virginia, there were few places to shop, says VCU arts alumna Beth Younger. “Imagine seeing two or three other people wearing the exact same thing as you. It’s not the best feeling,” she says, laughing. Her love of unique fashion, combined with her visual art talents, inspired Younger to transform her modern paintings into a collection of wearable statement pieces, including scarves, jewelry, leisure wear and socks. “Each piece is a one-of-a-kind work of art, styled with vibrant color,” she says. Younger also sells original paintings, prints and greeting cards and makes custom gift baskets. shopbyounger.com
Photo courtesy Gaudet Woodthings
Gaudet Woodthings
In 2019, Paul Gaudet was building timber frame homes in the North Carolina mountains when he began making creations from the leftover scrap wood. He turned his hobby into a business when he and his wife moved to Richmond in 2020. His handmade cutting boards, charcuterie boards, wooden chessboards, coasters and other items are finished with food-safe mineral oil and wax to ensure durability and longevity. “Every color you see is the natural color of the wood — there is no stain involved,” Gaudet says. “Each piece is meticulously crafted to blend functionality with aesthetic beauty, making it the perfect holiday gift.” etsy.com/shop/gaudetwoodthings
Artis Handcrafted
Photo courtesy Jay Artis
Jay Artis decided to try candle-making as a hobby when he became tired of overspending on brand-name candles. After some trial and error, he found a winning formula and launched his business a few years later. His hand-poured soy wax candles use cotton wicks and come in classic and seasonal luxury scents. A customer favorite is Energy, an aromatherapy candle with notes of orange, lemon, bergamot, citrus and ginger. “My candles have minimal soot and an even burn with a long burning time,” Artis says. “Customers tell me all the time how good the candles smell and to keep up the good work.” artishandcrafted.com
MORE MAKERS
ART AND DESIGN
Hope Morgan
Knapping Press
KWoo10 Designs
The Mini Foundry
M. Reiske Art
HOME DECOR
Currier Turned
Griot Goods
Horizon Life Creations
Knotly Handcrafted
instagram.com/knotly_handcrafted
Twisted Spinnerz
CERAMICS
Claybrook Pottery
Clever Fox Pottery
Eide Studio
Summer Bee Clay
Throws Like a Girl
instagram.com/throwslikeagirl_
Jewelry by B. Younger (Photo by Destiny Martinez Media)
JEWELRY AND ACCESSORIES
Awl Snap Leather Goods Co.
Colvin Creative Co.
The Inspired Spirit
Jewelry Boutique by DJT3
Zapantis Designs
CANDLES, SOAP AND SKIN CARE
Blessings Scent
The Freckled Farm Soap Co.
thefreckledfarmsoapcompany.com
Soaps and Yarn
The Ursidae Workshop
Wandering Cow Farm
FIBER ARTS, SEWING AND KNIT GOODS
Captain Mama Creates
etsy.com/shop/captainmamacreates/
Made by Megan
Rabbit and Wren
Ramsgirl Design
Sarah Rebecca Crafts