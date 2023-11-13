Make My Day

Meet a few of the makers whose handicrafts highlight the holidays

by

Richmond is lucky to be crowded with creatives whose high-quality designs and handmade artistry will wow your family and friends, whether you’re gifting the goods or using them to enliven your own home during the holidays. These are just a few of the talented makers you’ll meet as you explore the city’s many markets.

Stained by Amy  

What began 13 years ago as a weekend glass art project has turned into a lifelong passion for Amy Primmer. The experience led her to enroll in a stained glass art class, and soon after, she started making custom commissions for friends and family based on things they love or their hobbies. A year ago, Primmer decided to pursue her business full time, creating mixed media glass art pieces and personalized gifts that depict animals, florals, landscapes and more. “It’s so rewarding to watch someone come up to my market display and see a piece that touches their heart,” she says. “It’s almost like it chooses them.” facebook.com/stainedbyamy

Padgett Studios

Husband-and-wife team Sam and Wendy Padgett love making art together. When COVID-19 hit, they channeled their creativity into a business. “We installed the yard sale kiln we’d been carrying around for years and jumped right in,” Wendy says. The couple’s nature-inspired, sculptural and functional ceramic art reflects urban design elements through a filter of natural forms and imagery. During the holidays, their Christmas tree sculptures are a popular buy. “We form the trees into playful shapes, [coat] them with colorful crushed glass glazes and add 24-carat gold inlay to each tree’s hand-sculpted, floating star.” facebook.com/padgettstudios

Tierrapy Soaps

A lifelong swimmer who also has eczema, Amanda Phung has struggled with dry, sensitive skin. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she began creating handmade soaps to control the ingredients in her skincare. Her products are free of chemicals often found in store-bought washes. “I use skin-nourishing oils and butters that give a creamy, bubbly lather, leaving your skin feeling moisturized, rather than using synthetic detergents that make your skin feel scratchy, filmy or dry,” she says. Phung also uses plastic-free packaging and sources vegan plant-based ingredients, such as coconut milk and aloe, to minimize her carbon footprint. tierrapysoaps.com

B. Younger 

When she was growing up in rural Virginia, there were few places to shop, says VCU arts alumna Beth Younger. “Imagine seeing two or three other people wearing the exact same thing as you. It’s not the best feeling,” she says, laughing. Her love of unique fashion, combined with her visual art talents, inspired Younger to transform her modern paintings into a collection of wearable statement pieces, including scarves, jewelry, leisure wear and socks. “Each piece is a one-of-a-kind work of art, styled with vibrant color,” she says. Younger also sells original paintings, prints and greeting cards and makes custom gift baskets. shopbyounger.com

Gaudet Woodthings  

In 2019, Paul Gaudet was building timber frame homes in the North Carolina mountains when he began making creations from the leftover scrap wood. He turned his hobby into a business when he and his wife moved to Richmond in 2020. His handmade cutting boards, charcuterie boards, wooden chessboards, coasters and other items are finished with food-safe mineral oil and wax to ensure durability and longevity. “Every color you see is the natural color of the wood — there is no stain involved,” Gaudet says. “Each piece is meticulously crafted to blend functionality with aesthetic beauty, making it the perfect holiday gift.” etsy.com/shop/gaudetwoodthings 

Artis Handcrafted  

Jay Artis decided to try candle-making as a hobby when he became tired of overspending on brand-name candles. After some trial and error, he found a winning formula and launched his business a few years later. His hand-poured soy wax candles use cotton wicks and come in classic and seasonal luxury scents. A customer favorite is Energy, an aromatherapy candle with notes of orange, lemon, bergamot, citrus and ginger. “My candles have minimal soot and an even burn with a long burning time,” Artis says. “Customers tell me all the time how good the candles smell and to keep up the good work.” artishandcrafted.com

MORE MAKERS

ART AND DESIGN 

Hope Morgan  

hope-morgan.org   

Knapping Press  

knappingpress.com 

KWoo10 Designs  

kwoo10designs.com   

The Mini Foundry 

theminifoundry.com 

M. Reiske Art  

mreiskeart.com   

HOME DECOR 

Currier Turned  

instagram.com/currierturned  

Griot Goods  

griotgoods.com 

Horizon Life Creations   

horizonlifecreations.com 

Knotly Handcrafted  

instagram.com/knotly_handcrafted  

Twisted Spinnerz  

instagram.com/twistedspinnerz  

CERAMICS  

Claybrook Pottery 

claybrookpottery.com  

Clever Fox Pottery  

cleverfoxrichmond.weebly.com   

Eide Studio  

eidestudio.com 

Summer Bee Clay 

summerbeeclay.com 

Throws Like a Girl 

instagram.com/throwslikeagirl_  

JEWELRY AND ACCESSORIES  

Awl Snap Leather Goods Co.  

awlsnap.com  

Colvin Creative Co.  

shopcolvincreativeco.etsy.com 

The Inspired Spirit  

theinspiredspirit.com 

Jewelry Boutique by DJT3  

etsy.com/shop/djt3bracelets

Zapantis Designs 

zapantisdesigns.com   

CANDLES, SOAP AND SKIN CARE  

Blessings Scent 

blessingsscentllc.com   

The Freckled Farm Soap Co. 

thefreckledfarmsoapcompany.com  

Soaps and Yarn  

soapsandyarn.com 

The Ursidae Workshop  

ursidaeworkshop.com   

Wandering Cow Farm  

wanderingcowfarms.com 

FIBER ARTS, SEWING AND KNIT GOODS 

Captain Mama Creates  

etsy.com/shop/captainmamacreates/   

Made by Megan  

madebymegangifts.com  

Rabbit and Wren 

rabbitandwrenrva.com 

Ramsgirl Design  

ramsgirldesign.com 

Sarah Rebecca Crafts 

sarahrebeccacrafts.etsy.com  