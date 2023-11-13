Market Space

× Expand Enjoy music, activities and munchies at Holiday Villages, presented by the Richmond Night Market, this year taking place at Main Street Station. (Photo courtesy Richmond Night Market)

Amid a busy season, it can be easy to order holiday gifts online and have them arrive at your door days later. But for those who look beyond the algorithms and the influencers, pop-up and seasonal markets offer a bevy of unique local gifts, from cutting boards and hot sauces to furniture and artwork. Some markets also entice customers with cocktails and cookies to make your shopping experience a little more fun. Here’s a look at what some Richmond’s seasonal markets have to offer.

Something for Everyone

When the Carytown Farmers Market opened 12 years ago in a bank parking lot, it had space for 20 vendors. As interest grew, it took over a city block and added an artisan market with 60 to 70 artists. But with a move to nearby City Stadium, the neighborhood staple now has room for more than 150 artists, makers and farmers.

Each year, they hold the Carytown Artisan Market. Scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 17, the holiday market will offer vendors, music, food trucks, and mimosas and craft beer from the Richmond Kickers.

“We’re very careful about not having too many vendors selling the same things,” says market director Rebecca Warner. “We’ve kept our core as a farmers market. We have honey, jelly, homemade breads, cutting boards and pet treats. But the artisan market lets us branch out and have fine art, like painters and sculptors, as well as macramé and other fine crafts.”

Similarly, David Ballas, furniture processor for Diversity Thrift, says people look forward all year to the nonprofit’s Holiday Boutique. Antique dealers travel to Richmond for high-end vintage furniture, artwork and period pieces that have been donated and stashed away throughout the year. The inventory changes throughout the month as objects sell, so each day offers a new, eclectic mix of gift ideas.

The boutique is set up in Diversity’s Iridian Art Gallery, where Ballas creates vignettes — such as a seating area with a rug, chair, end table and lamp — to show off the variety. “It pulls you into that grouping, rather than seeing a line of sofas,” he says. “We get some incredible pieces — gorgeous rugs, crystal, china and sterling silver, artwork — it’s just the best of the best that we see in our donations.”

A Little Extra

For several holiday markets in the area, shopping may be the draw, but there are other reasons to stick around.

Holiday Villages, presented by the Richmond Night Market, doubles as an arts and culture event. On the main stage, DJs and bands provide a soundtrack with room to dance. In the Creative Kids Hangout, families can join in activities with arts nonprofits. Holiday Villages also will offer a chance to watch an artist at work on a piece that will be available for purchase.

“It really becomes this immersive arts experience,” says Richmond Night Market co-founder Melody Short. “We always say it’s the perfect family hangout, perfect for a date night, and if you come solo, it’s a great opportunity to meet new friends.”

These events are standard at every monthly Night Market, but Short says the Holiday Villages pop-up is “double the fun” because it’s a two-day event, Dec. 2-3, from noon to 8 p.m., at the Main Street Station. Short says there will be twice the bands and DJs, and more art activities and programs to participate in. Shoppers will also have more time to visit the approximately 100 vendors in the Artisan Village, which include clothing and jewelry designers, candlemakers, herbalists, and visual artists.

Across the river at the Stony Point Sip & Shop at Stony Point Fashion Park, vendors take over a 20,000-square-foot former retail space facing the mall’s ice-skating rink. If the thought of a turn around the ice has you shivering, the artisan market’s spiked hot chocolate bar will warm you up. “We’ll have Mexican hot chocolate, Irish cream, eggnog and peppermint bark [flavors],” says Brian Sullivan, founder of PopUp Market RVA, which runs Sip & Shop. “Some people combine the peanut butter and raspberry hot chocolate to make a PB&J.”

Drink in hand, shoppers can visit nearly 50 local and independent vendors offering clothing and jewelry, candles, beauty supplies, and toys for pets and kids. A jewelry vendor is also scheduled for most days.

Sip & Shop opens the Friday after Thanksgiving (Nov. 24) and then runs Saturdays and Sundays through Christmas Eve. Sullivan says the vendor lineup changes daily. “Some vendors are there multiple days in a row, some come sporadically,” he says. “We want to give local vendors the opportunity to be a part of it, even if it’s just for one day.”

Gifts That Keep on Giving

One reason to shop locally is the impact your dollars can have on the local community and economy.

At Diversity Richmond’s Holiday Boutique, buying an antique chair has a ripple effect that goes beyond your living room. The boutique is the nonprofit’s biggest annual fundraiser, bringing in almost $50,000 last year. “A lot of that money goes directly to the LGBTQ community,” Ballas says.

Most of the holiday events aim to foster relationships among shoppers and sellers in an increasingly virtual marketplace and help small businesses compete against major corporations.

Stony Point Sip & Shop falls under a nonprofit founded by Sullivan to provide smaller businesses with brick-and-mortar retail space and marketing support.

“It’s really tough these days to not just scroll through Amazon, click purchase and move along,” Sullivan says, “but when you shop with a local business, it gives you an opportunity to stand face-to-face with the person who put their heart and soul into their work. And I think part of that passion carries over to that gift you’re buying for somebody else.”

HOLIDAY MARKETS CALENDAR

Nov. 17-19

VisArts 59th Annual Craft + Design

Main Street Station transforms into a craft market for the Visual Arts Center of Richmond’s 59th Annual Craft + Design contemporary craft show, showcasing the work of over 150 artists. craftanddesignrva.com

Nov. 18

Pre-Holiday Kickoff Vendor Fair

Shop for handmade jewelry, fashion and more at Richmond Raceway, complete with local food vendors and a raffle. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., $10. preholidaykickoff.eventbrite.com

Nov. 24-28

Christmas at the Inn

The Virginia Cliffe Inn assembles vendors of handmade goods inside and outside the historic house. Times vary; $5. vacliffeinn.com/christmas-at-the-inn

Nov. 24-Dec. 30

Art Works Made in RVA Holiday Pop-Up Market

Discover art, handcrafted gifts and Virginia-made products for the art aficionados on your list. Open from Black Friday to the end of December. artworksrva.com

Nov. 24-Dec. 18

Sip & Shop

Stony Point Fashion Park’s Sip & Shop holiday market runs weekends from Black Friday through Christmas Eve. Discover local artisans and other vendors while enjoying desserts and libations. Times vary; free. popupmarketrva.com

Nov. 25-26

Small Business Weekend Artisan Market

Local artists and makers offer handmade decor, art, jewelry, apparel and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 25 at Hardywood Richmond, 2410 Ownby Lane. Noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 26 at Hardywood West Creek, 820 Sanctuary Trail Drive. Free. artisanmakers.org

Nov. 25-Dec. 24

Studio Two Three Winter Market

Handmade treasures from scores of local artists. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m daily, free. studiotwothree.org

Nov. 30-Dec. 3

Bizarre Bazaar 48th Christmas Collection

A must for RVA holiday shopping, “BizBaz” offers 500-plus exhibitors showing decorations, gifts, gourmet food, jewelry, crafts and more. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; early bird hours available. $11. thebizarrebazaar.com

Dec. 1-2, 8-9

Maymont’s Merry Market

Back for two weekends this year, the market offers holiday shopping plus food trucks, a cocoa bar and kiddie train, and a chance to meet St. Nicholas himself. 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 and Dec. 8; noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 2 and Dec. 9. $10 for adults, $5 for children and free for members. maymont.org

Dec. 2

Ashland Christmas Market

Downtown Ashland businesses and more than 60 local artisans take to the streets with sidewalk sales, displays and specials. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. ashlandvirginia.com

Dec. 2-3

Holiday Cheers at Richmond Makers Market

This monthly indoor art market and craft show features some of Richmond’s greatest artisans. Noon to 6 p.m. Free. rvamakersmarket.us

Dec. 2-3

Holiday Villages

Holiday gifts, home decor, clothing and more at Main Street Station. Plus, enjoy music, DJs and kids’ activities. Presented by the Richmond Night Market. Noon to 8 p.m. richmondnightmarketva.com

Dec. 9

Christmas Market Pop-Up

Head down to Hardywood Park Craft Brewery once more for the Christmas Market Pop-Up. Noon to 3:30 p.m., 2410 Ownby Lane. Free. artisanmakers.org

Dec. 9

Cold Beer & Christmas Cheer

For twice the vendors, visit the Mystic Markets at both Strangeways Brewing locations: 3110 W. Leigh St. and 2277A Dabney Road. Noon to 5 p.m. Free. facebook.com/mysticmarketsrva

Dec. 16-17

Carytown Artisan Market

Over 150 vendors will gather at City Stadium for music, craft beverages, food trucks and unique handmade goods. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 16, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 17. Free. carytownmarket.com/events

Dec. 17

Winter Solstice Witch Market

River City Witches presents this event at Diversity Richmond. Get everything you need to welcome the winter solstice on Dec. 21. facebook.com/rivercitywitches

