Holiday Almanac

While shopping can sometimes seem like the sole focus of the holiday season, the memories you make with friends and family are the greatest gifts of all. For some, the holiday spirit doesn’t kick in until they’ve visited Legendary Santa; for others, it’s attending Chanukah on Ice or stopping by the Jefferson Hotel to admire the decorations and grab a hot toddy. We present a selection of some of Richmond’s most beloved Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa events and traditions, along with some new ones to discover.

DEC. 2

Jefferson Hotel Tree Lighting

The annual lighting of The Jefferson Hotel’s grand Christmas tree has been a Richmond tradition for 33 years. “The event combines all the magic of the holidays into one festive gathering featuring magnificent decorations, caroling, theater, Santa Claus and the unveiling of the annual gingerbread display,” says Jennifer Crisp, public relations manager. Executive Pastry Chef Sara Ayyash and her team use hundreds of pounds of gingerbread, royal icing and candy to create a life-size holiday scene. jeffersonhotel.com/holidays

DEC. 4 -8

Bethlehem Walk

Since 2003, Salem Baptist Church has invited area residents to step back in time with its Bethlehem Walk, an interactive outdoor drama that recreates the sights and sounds of first-century Bethlehem. “Our desire is to try to produce an authentic expression of the town of Bethlehem at the time of the birth of Christ as best we can,” says Senior Pastor Zack Zbinden. “You can go to the mall and see Santa … but it is the message of Christ that is the message of Christmas.” salembaptistchurch.info

DEC. 5-15

Glorious Christmas Nights

For the past 32 years, the West End Assembly of God has celebrated Christmas with a full-scale theatrical production mounted by nearly 1,000 church members. Each year about 25,000 people attend the 17 performances of the original show, which includes song and dance numbers, flying angels, and live animals. Parts of the storyline change each year — this season’s show returns to Sixth and Grace streets during downtown Richmond’s retail heyday — but no matter the theme, the second act always takes the cast to the manger in Bethlehem. gcn.weag.org

DEC. 7

Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

This annual holiday tradition kicks off at the Science Museum of Virginia at 10 a.m. and marches down Broad to Seventh Street. The parade, which draws about 100,000 spectators annually, will feature 100 units, with dancers, marching bands, floats, the ever-popular character balloons, and, of course, Santa. For prime viewing, grab a spot along Broad Street between the Science Museum and Lowe’s. Former Vietnam prisoner of war Paul Galanti will serve as this year’s grand marshal. richmondparade.org

DEC. 7-8

Richmond Symphony ‘Let It Snow’

Singer-songwriter Natalie Prass joins the Richmond Symphony for an evening of holiday songs in the Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center. The orchestra will be conducted by associate conductor Chia-Hsuan Lin and will feature hundreds of voices from the audience for a singalong. (If you’ve forgotten some of the lyrics, don’t worry, they’re all printed in the program.) On the playlist are holiday staples such as “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” along with some Prass originals. richmondsymphony.com

DEC. 7-8

Handmade Holiday

Celebrating 15 years of one-of-a-kind gift shopping, Handmade Holiday is even bigger this year. “We’ve had the most new applicants we’ve ever had,” says Brianna Bevan of Itty Bitty Press and a member of the Richmond Craft Mafia, which organizes the event. This year, vendors will set up under a tent at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, 2408 Ownby Lane. “You get to meet the vendor you’re buying from, and I think in this day people really appreciate that more than they used to,”Bevan says. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. richmondcraftmafia.com

DEC. 8

Court End Christmas

This year marks the final Court End Christmas as we know it. Enjoy free admission and shuttle transportation to eight downtown historic sites. Along the way, carriage rides, living history, live music, refreshments and children’s activities bring alive the holiday spirit. Next year, The Valentine, which started Court End Christmas in 1986, gives the event a makeover. “2020 will mark a new event, more inclusive, more mission-driven for all of the historic sites involved,” says the museum’s Eric Steigleder. Noon-4 p.m. thevalentine.org

DEC. 8

Deck the Halls

Spend a crisp Sunday afternoon making holiday decorations with friends and family at the annual Deck the Halls event in Ashland, which benefits Hanover Safe Place. Craft wreaths, swags, boxwood circles, table toppers, candle surrounds and more from fresh-cut greenery — pine, cedar, hemlock, Fraser fir, holly, nandina and boxwood — all cut from historic farms in Hanover County. You’ll find all of the tools needed on hand, plus assistance from local garden club experts. Complimentary holiday sweets, hot beverages and holiday music. Pine Grove Farm, 12438 Elmont Road. deckthehallsva.org

DEC. 13-15

Church Hill’s Holiday Festival Weekend

Join the hundreds of revelers on Friday, Dec. 13, who flock to Church Hill to join the candlelit procession through the gas-lit streets to historic Libby Hill Park for an evening of camaraderie, caroling and a visit from Santa. Meet at Jefferson Park at 7:15 p.m. or at Patrick Henry Park at 7:35 p.m. to join the parade. The festivities continue on Sunday, Dec. 15, with the Church Hill Historic House Tour, a beloved annual walking tour of historic Church Hill homes decorated for the holidays. chpn.net

DEC. 13-23

‘The Nutcracker’

Stoner Winslett first staged “The Nutcracker” soon after joining Richmond Ballet as artistic director in 1980, and it’s been performed every year since. A former company dancer, Managing Director Brett Bonda still does occasional cameos. He played the grandfather about 14 years ago when his then 9-year-old son Aaron was onstage in the first act’s party scene. An intergenerational connection is also part of the show’s appeal. “You can have parents, grandparents all coming, and they’ll all enjoy it,” Bonda says. “The music is so iconic.” richmondballet.com

DEC. 14-15

Fan Holiday House Tour

According to Cherie Mehler, the event chair, almost 2,000 visitors are expected to attend the 57th edition of this holiday walking tour, which features nine homes on Park, Stuart, Hanover and Monument avenues. “The proceeds from sponsorships and ticket sales are returned to the neighborhood,” Mehler says. “Every year we award over $20,000 to local organizations like Meals on Wheels, Fox PTA, Art180, Ronald McDonald House, Binford Middle School and more.” Noon to 5 p.m. each day. fandistrict.org

DEC. 14

CarMax Tacky Light Run

Don your ugly sweater and get ready to run this 6K through Walton Park in Midlothian on a course that takes runners past houses illuminated by over-the-top tacky lights. “The neighborhood loves to celebrate, and they put on great show for participants,” says Pete Woody, spokesman for Sports Backers. Joggers and walkers are welcome, and there are several participant awards for the best tacky sweater, brightest dressed and best overall. Awards such as “Most Likely to Blow a Fuse” are given to neighborhood participants. sportsbackers.org

DEC. 14

James River Parade of Lights

“The parade is one of a kind for our region because it brings people to the river during the season where most people aren’t visiting the river,” says Kimberly Conley, executive director of the James River Advisory Council. “The boaters are so dedicated to decorating.” The parade of illuminated boats follows a 14-mile route from Richmond to the Varina-Enon Bridge with viewing sites at Libby Hill Park, Osborne Park and Boat Landing, Dutch Gap Boat Landing, and Henricus Historical Park. 6 to 9 p.m. jrac-va.org

DEC. 15

Richmond Run-a-Latke

“We are the only Hanukkah-themed race in Central Virginia,” says Wendy Weisberger, race director for the Richmond Run-a-Latke, a family-friendly 1-miler and 5K run. Proceeds from the race, which starts from the Weinstein JCCC, benefit the scholarship fund at Rudlin Torah Academy, a private Jewish day school. The out-and-back course takes runners down flat Fitzhugh Avenue, and the 5K is chip timed. After the race, participants can warm up with latkes, doughnuts and hot chocolate. runsignup.com/race/va/richmond/runalatke

DEC. 22

89th Richmond Community Nativity Pageant

What started in 1924 on the Virginia Capitol steps grew into a full production that in 1946 moved to the Carillon at Byrd Park. Two years ago, renovations on the Carillon eclipsed the Nativity star and the pageant did not take place. This year, it moves to the Scottish Rite Temple, at 4204 Hermitage Road. A 200-member interdenominational cast and choir form Richmond’s most venerated free public holiday event. “It is truly remarkable what this pageant means to many families,” says Pageant Director Paige Quilter. richmondnativitypageant.com

DEC. 22

Chanukah on Ice

Celebrate the first night of Hanukkah at the 19th annual menorah lighting ceremony and ice-skating party hosted by Chabad of Virginia. After the ceremony, guests can skate, play laser tag or participate in other activities. “The menorah lighting ceremony on the ice is quite beautiful,” says Melissa Brownstein, director of programming at Chabad of Virginia. “It brings people together from across the community.” 4 to 6 p.m. Skate Nation, 4350 Pouncey Tract Road. melissa@chabadofva.org

DEC. 22

Susan Greenbaum Band Holiday Show

By the time Dec. 22 comes around, some of us are weary of another round of “Jingle Bells” and other overplayed Christmas ditties. Singer-songwriter Susan Greenbaum knows this, so her seasonal set at The Tin Pan will include original tunes with some Hanukkah songs thrown in. “We also try to have a little humor,” says Greenbaum, whose last name means “green tree” in German. The show’s set list includes an original called “Looking for Chanukah,” about that holiday’s changing date, and James Taylor’s seldom-heard “Home Another Way.” 7 p.m. tinpanrva.com

DEC. 23

Community Menorah Lighting at the Weinstein JCC

Join the Weinstein JCC, 5403 Monument Ave., in Neil November Plaza on the second night of Hanukkah for a brief but festive ceremony commemorating the Maccabees’ miraculous victory over the Syrian army in 168 B.C. and the freedom to follow ancient traditions. Watch as the community menorah is illuminated, join in as the blessing is recited and Hanukkah songs are sung, and enjoy complimentary sufganiyot, a traditional Hanukkah treat. 5:30 p.m. weinsteinjcc.org

DEC. 28

Capital City Kwanzaa Festival

Elegba Folklore Society’s annual observance of the African American cultural celebration known as Kwanzaa continues this year at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School. The holiday, which began in 1966, takes its name from a Swahili phrase meaning “fruits of the harvest.” The Richmond event, which features performances, workshops, an African market and African cuisine, is billed as one of the largest Kwanzaa festivals in the region. 1 p.m. efsinc.org

ONGOING

Legendary Santa

Between Black Friday and Christmas Eve, about 25,000 people head to the Children’s Museum Downtown to see Legendary Santa, a tradition since 1936. Richmonders who visited Santa as children at the old Miller & Rhoads store return as parents or grandparents for a session with the jolly old elf accompanied by the Snow Queen. Powhatan County resident Jason Davis, 46, says Legendary Santa has been part of his family’s holiday experience since the 1950s. “There’s something about him that’s just magical.” Through Dec. 24. childrensmuseumofrichmond.org

ONGOING

Miracle on Cary Street

The owners of The Jasper, 3113 W. Cary St., possess an entire wardrobe of Christmas sweaters. The Jasper is the only Virginia location of Miracle, a Christmas themed pop-up bar celebrated around the world. “I’m proud and thankful we get to do it,” says co-owner Mattias Haglund. Last year, The Jasper sold 100 gallons of its Jingle Ball Nog and throngs of people lined Cary Street waiting to get in. The nog, and the Snowball Old Fashioned, return to the merry menu again this year. Through Dec. 31. jasperbarrva.com

ONGOING

GardenFest of Lights

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden first illuminated its grounds in 1995. Today, the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights attracts 70,000 to 90,000 people. While the million twinkling lights are the main attraction, an indoor model train display, handcrafted botanical decorations and a firepit with s’mores and hot chocolate (for purchase) give everyone in the family something to look forward to. “It’s a holiday tradition for a lot of people,” says Ellyn Parker, exhibitions manager. “Some people ask what we do for the rest of the year.” Through Jan. 6. lewisginter.org

ONGOING

Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village

In its sixth year at Meadow Event Park, this drive-through light show features more than 2 million LED lights synchronized to Christmas music you play on your car radio. After your drive, check out the new-and-improved Santa’s Village with rides such as bucking reindeer and bounce houses, food, and pictures with Santa every night until Christmas Eve. Weekends get crowded, with long waits, so consider visiting on a weeknight to preserve your Christmas cheer. Nightly at 5:30 p.m. through Dec. 31. illuminatelightshow.com