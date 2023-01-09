Finding Peace

A photographer discovers community and calm in Charles City County | Photos by Christopher ‘Puma’ Smith

by

Charles City County might be thousands of miles from St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, but it feels like home to Christopher “Puma” Smith.

“It was comfort, peace of mind, stillness for me,” Smith says of the first time he visited the area. “The social interaction is very similar to where I grew up. You can be on a porch, hanging out with friends, and people drive by, sticking their hands out the window just to say hello. It’s the same with me hanging out in my yard in St. Thomas.”

Smith found photography through music. More than a decade ago, while on tour in Portugal as a vocalist with the band Thievery Corporation, he decided to document his experiences. “I went to a local mall, picked up a digital camera and got hooked,” he says.

He continues to work as a musician, but Smith is drawn to the art of photography as a different form of expression. “There are people who want the cameras pointed at them; there are people who would rather be behind the camera,” he says. “I like to see someone who is really talented or [see] a story and be the person telling the story.”

In 2019, when a friend from the store Richmond Camera took Smith to Charles City County, he felt an instant connection. “It was the country vibe, the rural vibe that attracted me,” Smith says. As he photographed the social justice protests in Richmond following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, Smith found himself traveling more often down Route 5, seeking to learn more about the history of race relations not only in the United States but in Virginia.

“History is packed in Charles City,” he says. “It’s nothing new within the story of America, but people in Richmond have no idea that it’s there. You can see the racial divide but also see collaborations that proved that people who disagree on a racial topic can also collaborate on other things. Within that collaboration, that racial divide breaks down. Prejudices, which are basically ignorance, dissolve in time.”