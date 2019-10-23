Executive Privilege

The following is an online extra accompanying the "Be a Tourist in Your Own Town" feature in our November 2019 issue, heading to newsstands soon.

× Expand Photo by Miranda Yañez

In the heart of downtown Richmond on Capitol Square sits Virginia’s Executive Mansion, home to the first family of Virginia. The yellow brick house, which has hosted esteemed guests such as Queen Elizabeth II, Winston Churchill and six U.S. presidents, was built in 1813 in the Federal style. The front gate gives way to perfect autumnal porch, with at least 20 pumpkins sitting on the front steps.

Upon entering, the house feels simultaneously formal and inviting. The entrance hall welcomes visitors with its stately high ceilings and enormous silver punch bowl. The lady’s parlor, kept warm by a lit fireplace, is furnished with a tea table, a wooden box piano and a painting of Queen Elizabeth I. Portraits of Oliver Hill, Patrick Henry, Pocahontas and other important Virginians decorate the walls. The dining room, which was added in 1906, features a rug that is classically Virginian: Dogwood blossoms, tobacco plants and clam shells — the first fossil found in Virginia — adorn the oval carpet.

Outside the house, overlooking the gardens, one can find the historic kitchen and washroom where the enslaved Campbell family lived. While former Gov. Terry McAuliffe was in office, he created memorial plaques for each member of the family to honor their years of servitude to Virginia governors.

During my visit, I found the Executive Mansion to be unexpectedly charming and educational. It’s well worth the parking hassle to learn about this historic building. Tours are offered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and last about half an hour.