Dogs’ Day Out

While most pets are happy to stay at home, pack-oriented dogs often love riding along with their people. Fortunately, Forbes ranks Richmond as one of the top 25 dog-friendly cities in the United States. In addition to the usual parks, trails and pet stores, here are some destinations that welcome well-behaved canine customers.

Ruff Canine Club

1924 Ellen Road

Since 2021, Ruff Canine Club has offered the best of both worlds — it’s a dog park with a bar. Four-footed guests can chase tennis balls and chomp locally made treats (available for purchase) while their humans sip on draft and canned beverages and nosh on snacks including flatbreads, soft pretzels and queso. Membership fees apply, and you must create a pet profile before playing.

Stony Point Fashion Park

9200 Stony Point Parkway

Longtime residents know the drill, but newcomers are always amazed to learn that Stony Point Fashion Park, home to stores such as Saks Fifth Avenue and Tiffany & Co., welcomes dogs — in fact, they can even visit select shops at your side. The outdoor mall offers plenty of green space, a dedicated dog park and comfort stations throughout. Dog-friendly stores are marked with a sticker.

Lowe’s

Locations vary

Look no further than your local Lowe’s if you need a place to walk your dog during summer storms or to practice obedience in a location less tempting than the pet store. The home improvement retailer is famously dog friendly, and it’s big enough that you and your pal can both get a good workout walking the aisles. Dog rules vary by location, so check the website before you go.

Indigo House in Afton welcomes dogs and their people. (Photo by Mindy Kinsey)

The Indigo House

142 Blundell Hollow Road, Afton

A new bed-and-breakfast in Nelson County, about a two-hour drive from Richmond, wants to welcome you and your pup for a weekend getaway. Opened in April by Stephanie and Kyle Thomas, The Indigo House has four dog-friendly guestrooms and amenities to keep canines (and their humans) comfy. The Thomases have recommendations for hiking trails, dog-friendly restaurants and scenic spots perfect for enjoying a picnic breakfast. They anticipate entertaining human guests with fireside gatherings and movie or game nights, while canines will enjoy country strolls and sniffing the horses across the street.

Craft Canines

Going out for a beer with your bestie is a time-honored tradition, so it’s a good thing most of the 40-plus breweries in the Richmond area will welcome your furry friend (check their websites to confirm). For wine, consider Brambly Park or Jardin in the city, Ashton Creek Vineyard in Chester or James River Cellars in Ashland. Cider lovers, head to Buskey or Bryant’s, or drive out to Courthouse Creek Cider in Maidens. For spirits, stop by Cirrus Vodka or Virago Spirits, or venture to Three Crosses Distilling Company in Powhatan, which offers alcohol-free puppy cocktails. Keep in mind: In most cases, dogs are welcome on porches or patios only.

Note: Countless Richmond-region restaurants and other businesses welcome well-behaved pets. Resources including visitrichmondva.com, bringfido.com and petswelcome.com can help you find them, but check with each business before you go in case their policies have changed.

Fun For You & Your Furry Friend

Richmond Flying Squirrels Wine & K-9s

Dogs get in free at The Diamond for every Wednesday home game, while pet parents enjoy special seating and discounted wine and wine slushies. Plus, don matching outfits for Dress Like Your Dog Day May 31 and check out the Dynamo Dogs show June 21. Tickets $10-$15.

Fidos After 5

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden welcomes leashed pets on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, starting May 25 and running all summer. Admission $8-$17.

Ashland Strawberry Faire

Celebrate the strawberry harvest, visit vendors and parade your pet at Randolph-Macon College on June 3. Free.

Richmond Animal League Calendar Contest

Register your pet as a participant, then raise the most money in donations from June 27-Aug. 27 to earn them a spot in the 2024 calendar and a professional photo shoot.

Give a Dog a Job 5K

Raise money for service dogs while making sure your own dog gets a good walk Sept. 16 at Main Line Brewery. Registration $15-$30; kids under 11 free.

SPCA Fur Ball

Dubbed “Richmond’s only black-tie event for people and their pets,” the SPCA’s annual gala takes place each November.