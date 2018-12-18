Good Serve: Beautiful Minds

From our Arthur Ashe commemorative issue: These Richmonders share Ashe's commitment to strengthen the African-American community.

× Expand LaFarn Burton (Photo by Joey Wharton)

LaFarn Burton’s plans to open a small nail spa in 2000 quickly advanced when she enrolled in classes at a Richmond nail school.

“When I went there, I was surprised by what I found,” she recalls. “There was no real curriculum or instruction. There was a lot of hands-on learning, but nothing about industry requirements and regulations.”

Burton, who had spent decades honing her own business skills while working for state agencies and a nonprofit food bank, envisioned her next chapter.

“I said, ‘OK, Lord. You want me to open a school.’ ”

Six months later, after completing the class and becoming an instructor, Burton’s L.B. Beauty Academy was in business on West Broad Street, providing education and training to aspiring barbers, cosmetologists, estheticians and tattoo artists. The company later moved to Scott’s Addition, where it is located today.

Burton was confident that she could launch a start-up business and be successful. Degrees in social work from Virginia Union University and in public administration from Virginia Commonwealth University further drove the Charles City native, who was comfortable navigating state regulatory and accounting agencies, along with local governing bodies.

Burton fully supports her students becoming their own boss, but she adds that they often don’t understand the level of involvement that it takes to own a business.

“There is a whole list of subjects that they need to be aware of, “ she says. “For example, recent talks have been about ways to deregulate the beauty industry, with the belief that it’s not viable.” Burton scoffs at assertions that the industry can’t support itself. The beauty and image industry generates billions of dollars annually, reports Forbes magazine. However, a lack of financial management often leads to negative spending habits among small business owners, she says.

Wanting to provide more than technical skills to her students, Burton created L.B. Beauty Education Foundation Inc. in 2010. The nonprofit offers a program that teaches beauty professionals about owning a business. An annual fundraising gala, which recently drew more than 400 attendees, helps fund the program.

“Our vision is to expand our programs and services so that beauty professionals can succeed,” Burton says.

Courses are led by beauty professionals and other experts. Business planning, human resources, marketing, accounting, financial planning, insurance and tax preparation are among the course offerings. To date, about 12 beauty professionals have graduated from the business development course, according to the foundation’s website.

Approaching age 70, Burton is proud of the business she has built and the philanthropy that her foundation has provided to young people.

“I love working with young folks,” she says. “I want to pass it on to them.”

Never one to simply talk, Burton has identified Stephanie Smith, one of her former students who’s now an instructor, as her successor for the beauty academy.

Burton, an avid traveler, grows excited when describing trips she’s taken to South Africa and London with her husband, Norman, attending tennis matches at Wimbledon. Arthur Ashe’s success is what exposed her to the game.

Burton says that Ashe’s legacy as a renowned athlete and civil rights activist resonates with her as she works tirelessly to “live out my legacy now” by helping to educate young people