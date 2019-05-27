A Healthy Resilience

× Expand Laura Greenleaf (Photo by Chris Smith)

Laura Greenleaf’s favorite stretch of the James River through Richmond is from Pony Pasture and The Wetlands to the Huguenot Flatwater. She feels closer there to the river’s headwaters in the Alleghany Highlands and is reminded of the great journey the water takes.

Her favorite time to be near the James, she says, is “when the rapids are really running and [the] music of the river is at its most powerful.”

The fittingly named Greenleaf grew up in the mountains and river valleys of Clarke County, and she lived in Fauquier County’s Crooked Run Valley before she married a Richmonder and moved to town in 2007. Her background is in literature, social work and environmental policy, but stewardship of the river and its natural boundaries appealed to her.

“I was drawn to the river because I really wasn’t meant to be a city dweller,” she muses.

After living on the city’s North Side, the family moved close to Pony Pasture. Greenleaf became certified as a Virginia master naturalist through a Virginia Tech-based program that nurtures volunteer educators and citizen scientists.

“Once you understand what an invasive plant species is, you cannot unsee the spread of Japanese honeysuckle and the damage it does, or the blatant manifestations of other forms of flora that are spreading into the natural environment,” she says. “It’s unavoidable.”

Those include vines, shrubs and trees that did not historically exist in an area but were introduced — either by accident or on purpose — and got out of control.

Greenleaf formed an Invasive Plant Task Force with the James River Park System in 2015 through cooperation with several organizations dedicated to maintaining the river and its natural habitats. The group took on the challenging task of cataloging the plants, determining how far along they were in choking out the life that was there first, and then seeking to gain the upper hand in controlling the invasive species.

Restoration ecology isn’t about re-creating the past. “You can’t presume to know what the flora was like 150 or 200 years ago, so what you’re doing is trying the best you can to foster a healthy, resilient and biodiverse habitat,” she says.

These efforts are important not only for plants, but also for the fauna that inhabit the urban wilderness. Animals rely on the native flora, insects need certain plants for their propagation, songbirds feed upon the insects and larvae, and so on up the food chain.

Greenleaf was recognized for her efforts in 2017 by the Friends of the James River Park as a Ralph White River Hero for Preservation. While she’s not currently heading the task force, she remains active through the Riverine Chapter of Virginia Master Naturalists and is part of a group that maintains a consistent watch on the proliferation of species at Pony Pasture.

“We now have help with coordination,” she says, referring to the James River Park System’s Ryan Ginsburg, who leads the invasive plant program, always in need of volunteers.

Specific targeting is crucial — otherwise the task seems insurmountable.

“It’s about early detection,” Greenleaf explains. “We’re trying to protect the natural fauna and turn the tide if we can, to create a greater balance and allocate resources to make a difference.”