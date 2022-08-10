Learning Their Way

× Expand The Viveritos (from left, Charlie, Matt, Andrea and Joseph) moved to Richmond to enroll Joseph, who is dyslexic, in the New Community School. The move was “life changing” for Joseph, his mother says. (Photo by Julianne Tripp)

Andrea and Matt Viverito thought they had exhausted every resource for their son. A bright, healthy child, Joseph struggled to read before he was finally diagnosed with dyslexia. By fourth grade, he was so frustrated, anxious and defeated, the Viveritos knew they had to make a change. So they moved to Richmond from Loudoun County last fall for Joseph to attend the New Community School.

“Our decision was not only life-changing, it was life-saving,” Andrea says. “I’ll never forget the relief Joseph felt that first day after meeting other kids with dyslexia and ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder]. He was so excited to have peers who knew what he was going through. He didn’t feel so alone for the first time in his life.”

New Community School teacher Levi Owens has a classroom of four students. (Photo by Julianne Tripp)

At Joseph’s previous public school, he received about 30 minutes a day of group instruction through an Individualized Education Program. “It just wasn’t enough for Joseph,” his mother says.

Learning differences among students are prevalent. According to the National Center for Learning Disabilities, 1 in 5 children has a learning and attention issue such as dyslexia and ADHD.

One of Joseph’s teachers at the New Community School, Levi Owens, left a traditional high school to dedicate his career to teaching students with learning differences. “Instead of 32 students, I now have a classroom of four,” Owens says. “Here, the kids get to be themselves. They’ve gone from feeling like outcasts to talking about dyslexia with confidence. We’re doing more than accommodating them — we’re educating them on who they really are so they can be proud.”

According to the U.S. Department of Education, more than half of American adults read below a sixth-grade level. “It’s overwhelming how many people can’t read today, and that’s really ostracizing to children as well as adults,” Owens says. “We’ve seen so many highly intelligent students who have figured out ways to work around their dyslexia so it’s trickier to diagnose.”

We’re doing more than accommodating them — we’re educating them on who they really are so they can be proud. —Levi Owens, New Community School

The New Community School boasts a high success rate, with more than 90% of graduating seniors going on to college. This fall, the school is hosting a simulation event that mimics what a person with dyslexia sees. Owens encourages family members, educators and the public to attend. “It’s really eye-opening when you finally see what they’re going through, and heartwarming to see parents better understand their children,” he says.

Dyslexia is hereditary, and the Viveritos recently received a diagnosis for their younger son, Charlie. This fall, he will attend third grade at Riverside School, which serves students from kindergarten through eighth grade. The 50-year-old institution is one of 18 accredited Orton-Gillingham schools, considered the gold standard for educating students with dyslexia.

“You can’t cure dyslexia, but you can teach students how to navigate it,” says Hal Waller, head of Riverside School. “These are kids who just need to be taught differently, and when that happens, wonderful doors open for them. The progress that happens here is astounding.”

× Expand A teacher at Riverside School reads to first graders during story time. (Photo courtesy Riverside School)

‘That Full School Experience’

Another specialized school in Richmond, Northstar, serves students with dyslexia and other disabilities such as autism, Down’s syndrome, orthopedic conditions, developmental delays, and hearing, speech and visual impairment.

“We serve 12 of the 13 disabilities covered under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, just not students who are fully blind or deaf,” says Northstar’s marketing director, Chelsea Vrabel. “Our No. 1 goal here is creating a sense of community and belonging, which some of our students hadn’t felt before. We have small classroom sizes and offer clubs and activities. We have an annual talent show and prom. We want our students to get that full school experience.”

Northstar also has a career academy for older students and young adults and hosts free seminars covering everything from legal guardianships to job readiness.

Several schools in Richmond solely serve students with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), such as the Sarah Dooley Center for Autism at St. Joseph’s Villa and the Faison School.

Autism cases have increased significantly over the past few decades due to more awareness, increased screening and broadened diagnostic criteria. Just over 2% of children have been identified with ASD, representing about 1 in 44 students, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

These are kids who just need to be taught differently, and when that happens, wonderful doors open for them. —Hal Waller, Head of Riverside School

Many children with autism have comorbidities such as ADHD, anxiety, depression, speech impairments or behavioral issues. Due to the complexities, many parents seek specialized programs for their children.

“I get more calls from parents who are so frustrated and just don’t know what to do,” says Faison School Admissions Coordinator Anna Barrett. “When their child is finally here, everyone is happy. We aren’t just a school but offer a range of therapies, from speech and occupational therapy to a behavioral clinic where we offer ABA [applied behavior analysis].”

Brittany Faison, for whom the Faison School is named, was diagnosed with autism at 18 months. After years of searching, her parents could not find the resources to help her, and so in 1999, they started the school. Today, the Faison School serves 200 students at its Richmond and Peninsula campuses. The ratio of staff to students is 1-to-1. About 10% of students are considered high-functioning, independent learners, while other cases are more severe.

Paying for Private Placement

Students can learn welding at the Northstar Career Center as part of its Construction and Maintenance program. (Photo courtesy Northstar)

Private schools, especially private specialty schools with highly trained teams and low teacher-to-student ratios can be pricey. But there are several avenues parents can take.

First, public schools are required to provide special education services. Richmond Public Schools serves students in all 13 disability categories with the goal of keeping them within the school district to the greatest degree possible. If a parent, teacher or medical provider suspects a disability, a school-based intervention team will meet within 10 days to start the process for determining special instruction or accommodations. If the public school cannot meet the child’s needs, the district is legally obligated to pay for an alternative education program, should all parties agree that’s the best route.

“[If] a child’s goals aren’t being met, private placement could be better for everyone,” Barrett says.

Currently, 50% of Northstar students and 95% of the Faison School students are funded by school districts in the Richmond area. Northstar tuition is approximately $25,000, while the Faison School tuition, which also includes a comprehensive therapy program, is about $75,000 per year. Some insurance plans may cover ABA or speech and occupational therapy services. More savings could also come in the form of tax deductions, if the services are seen as a medical expense.

Tuition at both Riverside School and the New Community School exceeds $30,000. Both offer income-based financial aid but report that few dyslexic students are funded by the school district.

“Our kids’ private schools have a hefty price tag, but I’d work three jobs to get them what they need,” Andrea Viverito says. “After one year at the New Community School, Joseph has grown so much — not just academically but socially and emotionally. He’s improved in every way.”