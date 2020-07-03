Be Kind, Rewind

× Expand Photos courtesy Free Blockbuster Richmond

If you still harbor fond memories of browsing the aisles of your local video rental store, or you’re looking to put an old-school spin on your next movie night, you’re in luck.

Free Blockbuster Richmond kiosks combine nostalgia for the long-gone video rental with the concept of the “little free library” boxes and can be found at kiosks in Church Hill, the Fan and Oregon Hill. Richmonders can help themselves to VHS tapes, DVDs, Blu-rays and even movie snacks, and they can return movies or add new ones.

“It’s fairly safe to say that physical video stores are never going to make a comeback, at least not in any major way,” says one of Free Blockbuster Richmond’s operators, who asked to remain anonymous. “We hoped that by putting boxes out, it might help bring back the excitement of not knowing what you might find.”

After opening Richmond’s first Free Blockbuster kiosk in May, the local service has garnered rave reviews on Instagram and a flock of followers who miss the tactile experience of visiting their local video store and are tired of scrolling endlessly through streaming video sites.

“Locals have been actively participating by adding movies, video games and helping us keep popcorn and boxes of movie candy stocked in the boxes,” the Free Blockbuster operator says.

The Richmond effort was inspired by another Free Blockbuster group, which began posting photos of kiosks around Los Angeles on Instagram in early 2019.

Free Blockbuster Richmond kiosks can be found at 2707 E. Marshall St., 403 Strawberry St. and 400 S. Pine St. For more information, check out @freeblockbusterrva on Instagram.