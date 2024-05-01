May 2024 Issue

Illustration by Victoria Borges
In This Issue
65 / Summer Arts Planner Head outside for 123 days of entertainment. By Nicole Cohen, Don Harrison, Davy Jones and Christine Winder
76 / An American Classic For 100 years, Richmonders have found comfort in Sally Bell’s baked goods and boxed lunches. By Eileen Mellon
82 / Score! A new women’s soccer team, the Richmond Ivy, prepares for the pitch. By Paula Peters Chambers
UPFRONT
14 / FROM THE EDITOR
LOCAL
20 / LAW ENFORCEMENT Henrico police scale back nonemergency responses.
22 / HISTORY Marking Chesterfield County’s 275th anniversary
24 / BUSINESS Locally owned boutique play spaces appeal to families.
28 / LEGISLATION The ABCs of the 2024 General Assembly session
32 / FLASHBACK Flipping through the diary of a local film critic
128 / PARTING SHOT A celestial meeting leads to a terrestrial gathering.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
36 / DATEBOOK Fourth Fridays, kickin’ concerts, “Kountry” comedy, Broadway in Richmond’s “Beetlejuice” and more
38 / SPECIAL EVENTS Four ways to honor Mother’s Day
39 / HAPPENINGS 24 things to do this month
40 / PROFILE After amassing internet fame, a local cop and minister is ready for round two.
42 / SPOTLIGHT A new photography exhibition highlights the impact of Rosenwald Schools.
44 / SPOTLIGHT Rapper Mad Skillz adds filmmaking to his resume.
LIVING
52 / SHOP TALK A Cary Street resource for custom crafters
54 / GIVING BACK Volunteer gardeners are helping Richmond grow.
56 / ENCORE An updated plan for dementia care
58 / FAMILY Tips for protecting teens from fraud
60 / TRAVEL Old Town Alexandria celebrates 275 years.
62 / FITNESS Laughter yoga can be humorous and healing.
EAT & DRINK
112 / PROFILE Family-owned Agriberry Farm carves out a juicy niche.
114 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, events and a comfort food favorite
116 / SPOTLIGHT Helen Holmes is the friendly force behind Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen.
118 / Q&A Longtime Laura Lee’s server Ryan Harris
120 / 5 FAVES Tasting a passel of pound cakes
120 / OPEN TAB Behind the bar at Patrick Henry’s Pub & Grille
121 / PURVEYOR The owner of Essential RVA Microgreens explains his sprout snips.
122 / INSIDER The Latino Farmers Market debuts in Chesterfield.
