May 2024 Issue

In This Issue

65 / Summer Arts Planner Head outside for 123 days of entertainment. By Nicole Cohen, Don Harrison, Davy Jones and Christine Winder

76 / An American Classic For 100 years, Richmonders have found comfort in Sally Bell’s baked goods and boxed lunches. By Eileen Mellon

82 / Score! A new women’s soccer team, the Richmond Ivy, prepares for the pitch. By Paula Peters Chambers

UPFRONT

14 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

20 / LAW ENFORCEMENT Henrico police scale back nonemergency responses.

22 / HISTORY Marking Chesterfield County’s 275th anniversary

24 / BUSINESS Locally owned boutique play spaces appeal to families.

28 / LEGISLATION The ABCs of the 2024 General Assembly session

32 / FLASHBACK Flipping through the diary of a local film critic

128 / PARTING SHOT A celestial meeting leads to a terrestrial gathering.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

36 / DATEBOOK Fourth Fridays, kickin’ concerts, “Kountry” comedy, Broadway in Richmond’s “Beetlejuice” and more

38 / SPECIAL EVENTS Four ways to honor Mother’s Day

39 / HAPPENINGS 24 things to do this month

40 / PROFILE After amassing internet fame, a local cop and minister is ready for round two.

42 / SPOTLIGHT A new photography exhibition highlights the impact of Rosenwald Schools.

44 / SPOTLIGHT Rapper Mad Skillz adds filmmaking to his resume.

LIVING

52 / SHOP TALK A Cary Street resource for custom crafters

54 / GIVING BACK Volunteer gardeners are helping Richmond grow.

56 / ENCORE An updated plan for dementia care

58 / FAMILY Tips for protecting teens from fraud

60 / TRAVEL Old Town Alexandria celebrates 275 years.

62 / FITNESS Laughter yoga can be humorous and healing.

EAT & DRINK

112 / PROFILE Family-owned Agriberry Farm carves out a juicy niche.

114 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, events and a comfort food favorite

116 / SPOTLIGHT Helen Holmes is the friendly force behind Ms. Girlee’s Kitchen.

118 / Q&A Longtime Laura Lee’s server Ryan Harris

120 / 5 FAVES Tasting a passel of pound cakes

120 / OPEN TAB Behind the bar at Patrick Henry’s Pub & Grille

121 / PURVEYOR The owner of Essential RVA Microgreens explains his sprout snips.

122 / INSIDER The Latino Farmers Market debuts in Chesterfield.

