May 2022 Issue

Headline designed by Kate Fowler/Studio Two Three; photo by Monica Escamilla
In This Issue
48 / To Preserve and Protect How will the younger generation, and the social justice movement, impact historic preservation? By Scott Bass
54 / Power of the Press Over the past two years, Studio Two Three has focused on its mission of helping artists make a statement through printmaking, in all its forms. By Paula Peters Chambers
UPFRONT
16 / From the Editor
LOCAL
21 / Education Schools get creative to counter a growing teacher shortage.
22 / Sports Chris Mooney, men’s basketball coach at the University of Richmond, silences his critics.
24 / My Take Two years into the pandemic, our students are lost. By Rebecca Field
26 / Flashback Fannie Criss Payne White went from Jackson Ward dressmaker to Harlem “modiste.” By Harry Kollatz Jr.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
31 / Spotlight Leon Bridges forges his own path.
32 / Datebook Comedian Damon Wayans performs at the Funny Bone, the ¿Que Pasa? Festival returns, and Dominion Energy’s Riverrock floats onto Brown’s Island.
33 / Q&A Khruangbin’s drummer taps into his faith.
34 / Spotlight The Virginia Museum of History & Culture reopens with new exhibits, a cafe and a party.
LIVING
37 / Style The Black hair experience in a post-George Floyd society
40 / Travel Going whole Harley in Milwaukee
42 / Family Kid films offer life lessons. By Christine Suders
EAT & DRINK
87 / Profile Cafe Beignet finds a permanent home in Shockoe Bottom.
88 / Purveyor Authenticity Farms
90 / Open Tab Vacation is calling with sips that summon sunshine.
90 / 5 Faves Ditch the grill and savor prime cuts around the region.
92 / Ingredient Floral and bright, lavender shines in dishes
