May 2022 Issue

48 / To Preserve and Protect How will the younger generation, and the social justice movement, impact historic preservation? By Scott Bass

54 / Power of the Press Over the past two years, Studio Two Three has focused on its mission of helping artists make a statement through printmaking, in all its forms. By Paula Peters Chambers

UPFRONT

16 / From the Editor

LOCAL

21 / Education Schools get creative to counter a growing teacher shortage.

22 / Sports Chris Mooney, men’s basketball coach at the University of Richmond, silences his critics.

24 / My Take Two years into the pandemic, our students are lost. By Rebecca Field

26 / Flashback Fannie Criss Payne White went from Jackson Ward dressmaker to Harlem “modiste.” By Harry Kollatz Jr.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

31 / Spotlight Leon Bridges forges his own path.

32 / Datebook Comedian Damon Wayans performs at the Funny Bone, the ¿Que Pasa? Festival returns, and Dominion Energy’s Riverrock floats onto Brown’s Island.

33 / Q&A Khruangbin’s drummer taps into his faith.

34 / Spotlight The Virginia Museum of History & Culture reopens with new exhibits, a cafe and a party.

LIVING

37 / Style The Black hair experience in a post-George Floyd society

40 / Travel Going whole Harley in Milwaukee

42 / Family Kid films offer life lessons. By Christine Suders

EAT & DRINK

87 / Profile Cafe Beignet finds a permanent home in Shockoe Bottom.

88 / Purveyor Authenticity Farms

90 / Open Tab Vacation is calling with sips that summon sunshine.

90 / 5 Faves Ditch the grill and savor prime cuts around the region.

92 / Ingredient Floral and bright, lavender shines in dishes

