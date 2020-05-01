May 2020 Issue

While Richmond magazine has always relied on paid individual subscriptions and newsstand sales, we feel compelled to share our entire print edition online for free during these challenging times. We ask that you complete the short form below to access the issue, and if you'd like to receive future issues of Richmond magazine, visit richmondmag.com/subscribe!

In This Issue

Illustration by Victoria Borges

64 / Fostering Companionship Richmonders rally to empty animal shelters during the coronavirus pandemic, getting as much comfort from the experience as the animals who come home with them. By Dina Weinstein

68 / At Your Service Shamin Hotels CEO Neil Amin finds satisfaction in taking care of his family, his business and the community at large. By Gary Robertson

76 / Life, Interrupted We asked 13 Richmonders, including a critical care physician, a grocery store manager and a mother of triplets, to share with us how the COVID-19 pandemic has upended their daily lives. No matter their experience, all can agree on one thing: The “new normal” is anything but.

UPFRONT

16 / From the Editor

LOCAL

24 / Election Three Richmonders will vie for City Council’s 3rd District seat.

26 / Research A VCU researcher is on the front line of a pandemic study.

28 / My Take A VCU senior mourns the loss of routines, milestones and a chance to say goodbye. By Georgia Geen

30 / News Amid COVID-19 concerns, state and local officials have urged Virginians to stay home — but what happens to those without a home?

34 / Flashback A 1900 festival transformed downtown Broad Street with lights, music and action. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

128 / Parting Shot For more than 25 years, Masjid Bilal mosque in Church Hill has distributed food and clothing with help from Feed More.

A&E

40 / Diversions A new book about the James River, murder mystery “The Full Scoop,” the new Starz series “Hightown,” music promoter Alan Leeds’ memoir, Lamb of God’s eighth studio album, plus The Legendary Ingramettes’ new CD, which is a balm for trying times

42 / Profile While closed, the Visual Arts Center of Richmond offers family art projects and online classes.

43 / Profile Elegba Folklore Society finds its path in challenging times.

44 / Q&A An interview with filmmaker Craig Martin about the new PBS series “The Good Road”

46 / Arts Update Virginia Museum of History & Culture promotes virtual content while closed to the public.

47 / Arts Update The Science Museum of Virginia touts its online content and prepares to host the state senate.

48 / Arts Update Virginia Repertory Theatre puts faith in the future.

LIVING

52 / Style Even without a runway show, VCU design students share their fashion creations.

54 / Fitness & Wellness A dance studio keeps Richmond in motion with streamed sessions.

56 / Health Volunteers are needed for an array of medical trials.

58 / Travel Adventures along the Appomattox River from Petersburg to Hopewell

60 / Family When raising small children, rewards mix with challenges. By Elizabeth Becker

EAT & DRINK

118 / As Told To With the food service industry weathering its toughest crisis to date, those directly affected share their experiences.

120 / Ingredient Celebrate the warmer months with juicy, sweet strawberries.

122 / Profile Richmond Restaurants United aims to aid workers and sustain the RVADine community.

123 / Recipes Dining pros share ways to liven up cupboard and kitchen essentials.

124 / 5 Faves The service industry responds to trying times with helping hands.

124 / Purveyor Specialty sausage business The Mayor

125 / Open Tab Shrubs add depth of flavor to mocktails and cocktails.

126 / Insider First-time restaurateurs grapple with a hazy future. By Eileen Mellon

