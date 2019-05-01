May 2019 Issue

× Expand Sunset on the James River (Photo by John Henley)

64 / River Life Just as it intersects our city, the James River is central to the lives of many in the region. Meet some people who are enjoying what the river has to offer, working to keep it healthy today and preserving it for future generations. By Harry Kollatz Jr., Sarah King, D. Hunter Reardon and Dina Weinstein

74 / The Mom Whisperer Katherine Wintsch has devoted her career to making life easier for modern mothers. Now, with a new book, she shares her own struggles with conquering the voice of self-doubt, which her research has found is the No. 1 emotion governing moms around the world. By Jessica Ronky Haddad

78 / The V in RVA A perfect storm involving demographics and vintage-loving residents has made Richmond a fertile ground for vinyl enthusiasts. Read about where to find records, how they got here and who collects them. By Craig Belcher, Don Harrison and Genevelyn Steele

106 / West End Evolution The Westhampton neighborhood is imbued with elements of old and new Richmond. Now this community is writing its next chapter. By Samantha Willis

112 / An (Extra) Ordinary Place Tanglewood in Goochland County serves up history, tradition and family-style dining. By Gary Robertson

138 / Shelter From the Storm Richmond Animal Care and Control provides help for every animal that crosses its doorstep. By Kate Andrews

144 / Command Central Four local trainers share their best tips for creating a positive relationship with your pet. By Paula Peters Chambers

UPFRONT

16 / From the Editor

LOCAL

24 / Business Workshops address #MeToo issues at the office.

26 / Politics Incumbents face challengers in Richmond-area legislative races.

28 / My Take Getting to know the James River up close By Steve Hedberg

30 / News An industrial renaissance at the Richmond Marine Terminal

34 / Picture This Creative Placemaking: Building Healthy Communities, Women Warriors and the I Believe Gala

36 / Flashback Dreams of revived canal travel west of Tredegar Iron Works By Harry Kollatz Jr.

A&E

39 / Best of 7 Dominion Riverrock returns, India.Arie endures, there’s “Something Rotten!” at the Altria Theater, Cheers to Fridays, and if you’re missing the Richmond Coliseum, we’ve got options.

44 / Q&A Opera singer Denyce Graves discusses what happens when opera gets real and people who don’t go to the opera.

46 / Exhibition Six years after merging, two museums present their combined holdings at the American Civil War Museum.

48 / Screen A Richmond native cohosts a daily live talk show where things can get loud.

LIVING

52 / Style Four Richmond style mavens encourage sustainable fashion.

54 / Fitness & Wellness Tips for working out at home

56 / Health Therapeutic lasers ease pain and inflammation.

58 / Travel Family-focused fun in Ocean City, Maryland

60 / Family To bind a blended family, this crew needed some glue. By Jason Tesauro

EAT & DRINK

183 / Review Perch

186 / Ingredient Fresh artichokes are worth all the fuss.

188 / Five Faves Springtime beckons sips of these ritualistic, aromatic cocktails.

190 / Profile Adam Musselmann focuses on prime cuts and conversation at Cardinal State Butchers.

192 / Around Town Fresh spins on classic bites and beverages

193 / Quick Take The Butterbean Market & Cafe

194 / Insider The Alliance of Native Seedkeepers conserves history and culture through agriculture. By Don Harrison