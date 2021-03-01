March 2021 Issue

While Richmond magazine has always relied on paid individual subscriptions and newsstand sales, we feel compelled to share our entire print edition online for free during these challenging times. We ask that you complete the short form below to access the issue, and if you'd like to receive future issues of Richmond magazine, visit richmondmag.com/subscribe!

× Loading…

In This Issue

Carnitas tacos from El Chido (Photo by Justin Chesney)

74 / The Making of a Beautiful Life Meet Charisma and Cole Sydnor, an interabled couple who share their daily adventures and answer questions about accessibility and inclusivity on their popular YouTube channel, “Roll With Cole & Charisma,” which has nearly 550,000 subscribers. By Kim Catley

82 / Taco Town Declaring our devotion to tacos, we embark on a regional exploration of these handheld vessels of joy. Take a bite out of our top tacos, learn where to source fresh handmade tortillas and the spiciest salsas, and visit Richmond’s taco trail, where taquerias double as community hubs. By Stephanie Ganz, Eileen Mellon and Genevelyn Steele

92 / The War Within Suicide rates for veterans and military personnel outpace those for civilians. What’s going on, and what can be done? By Carol A.O. Wolf

UPFRONT

20 / From the Editor

LOCAL

30 / Education The RPS community hub program brings a service-oriented approach to student absence intervention.

32 / History Volunteers compile Civil War data from Chimborazo Hospital’s intake ledgers.

32 / Science A Mills E. Godwin student is a finalist in the Society for Science’s 2021 Regeneron Science Talent Search.

34 / Q&A Meet Brian Trader, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s new president and CEO.

36 / My Take The more we talk about addiction, and its impact on young people, the better our chances of erasing the stigma that still surrounds it. By Kerri J. Rhodes

40 / News City leaders assess casino development proposals ahead of a November referendum.

44 / Flashback Before it was destroyed in a 1927 fire, the Academy of Music theater was an entertainment center for decades. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

112 / Parting Shot An unexpected sighting in the plant aisle

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

48 / Datebook Reptiles return to the Richmond Raceway Complex, a book festival moves online, Collectors’ Night is back, Irlene Mandrell performs at The Beacon Theatre, and jazz lives at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia.

52 / Q&A Richmond’s poet laureate, Roscoe Burnems, talks about his plans to share his love for poetry.

54 / Spotlight The Science Museum of Virginia considers the effects of mental illness in a new exhibit.

58 / Spotlight SPARC adapts to the challenges of providing instruction during the pandemic.

LIVING

62 / Shopping Stuff for spring for teens to tweens

64 / Fitness & Wellness Want to attain balance in life? It may be in the cards.

66 / Health & Medicine Metro Richmond is at the center of a national effort to produce more essential medicines.

68 / Travel Exploring African American history at Pocahontas Island

70 / Family Spring break suggestions for the pandemic-bound family By Elizabeth Becker

EAT & DRINK

102 / Analysis A year into the pandemic, Richmond’s restaurant industry remains creative.

104 / Ingredient Love it or loathe it, cilantro is a bright addition to countless dishes.

106 / Explore Local women-led eateries bring global flavors and family traditions to the plate.

108 / 5 Faves Get your doughnut on with fried delights.

108 / Purveyor CoCoGin Juice

110 / Profile Longtime friends launch natural wine delivery service RichWine.

110 / Open Tab The Corpse Reviver is the ultimate hangover remedy.

This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month's issue; don't miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!