March 2019 Issue

68 / 40 Moments As Richmond magazine marks its fourth decade, we step inside 1979—and find its big footprint on today. Plus a 400-year timeline. By Sarah King, Harry Kollatz Jr., Dina Weinstein and Susan Winiecki

80 / A Historian’s Photographer A new exhibition of photos from the Cook Studio reintroduces Richmond to itself. By Susan Winiecki

86 / Stella The humble and heroic journey of Stella Dikos from a young Greek immigrant to one of the city’s most resilient icons. By Eileen Mellon

108 / A Life in Education Chesterfield County Public Schools Superintendent Mervin Daugherty was an average student, until he found a mentor who inspired his career choice. By Elizabeth Ferris

116 / Home in the Hills With the James River as a backyard, Stratford Hills residents have access to an abundance of outdoor recreation activities. By Maureen Egan

154 / Pass It Down Rites of passage, summer camp traditions create lasting memories. By Paula Peters Chambers

158 / Ready Camper One Coding and video game programming camps provide participants with real-world skills in a technology-dependent society. By Kyra Molinaro

UPFRONT

16 / From the Editor / Contributors

LOCAL

24 / Business New ax-throwing venues let Richmonders channel their inner Paul Bunyan.

28 / Sports The Richmond Elite basketball team is racking up an impressive record.

30 / My Take Is a top-down approach the best way to revitalize Richmond’s downtown? By Daniel Herriges

34 / News A veteran journalist looks at Virginia Tech’s mass shooting from the survivors’ point of view.

38 / Picture This The launch of nonprofit LiveWEL, Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Evergreen Cemetery

40 / Flashback A half-century ago, Richmond’s vision for its future reflected the turmoil of the time. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

43 / Datebook Texas bluesman Gary Clark Jr., at The National, “The Magic School Bus” at the Modlin Center for the Arts, comedian Lil Rel Howery at Funny Bone and “The Art of Freedom” exhibition at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia are among our March picks.

48 / Q&A Richard Gammon, director of Virginia Opera’s “Madama Butterfly” production, on seeing from the perspective of the “other”

50 / Profile Eva DeVirgilis takes a seat in her one-woman show about image and identity.

52 / Spotlight For comedian Gabriel Iglesias, 2019 might be the year of “Fluffy.”

LIVING

55 / Style Past preferences influence the current look of Petersburg Pickers’ owner.

56 / Shop Talk French antiques and a new mobile spa and wellness business

58 / Wellness Intermittent fasting is about meal spacing or time restrictions.

60 / Health A Richmond nonprofit offers a multifaceted program for people struggling with injectable drug use.

62 / Travel Hitting the high notes at the Garth Newel Music Center

66 / Family Structured play activities aren’t for every mother and toddler child. By Elizabeth Becker

EAT & DRINK

171 / Review The Shaved Duck

174 / Ingredient Celery’s rooted role in the culinary world

176 / 5 Faves Heady breakfast sandwiches beckon you to treat yo’self.

177 / Around Town Bites beyond the city limits

178 / Profile The winding road to Richmond for Brunch’s Jaclyn Beasley

179 / Quick Take Pig and Brew

180 / Insider Reynolds Community College’s forthcoming culinary school aims to serve students and residents. By Eileen Mellon