A Pearl of a City

× Expand The Urbanna Boat Yard & Marina is on Urbanna Creek, providing access to the Rappahannock River. (Photo by Chad Williams)

Though Urbanna is known for its long-running oyster festival held in the fall, this charming waterside town has much to offer year-round. On my recent trip, I was pleasantly surprised to discover Urbanna as a retreat destination. From a massage and sound bath to an Equus life coaching session and a chartered boat ride to dinner, it was indeed a relaxing getaway.

Stay

The anchor of my trip was The Chesapeake Inn, a beautifully appointed, pet-friendly lodging. Their upscale suite is a luxurious option for a romantic getaway, a special occasion or simply indulgent self-care. Washington, D.C., transplant and owner Gari Lister has put her incredible design touch on each room, combining vintage with upscale modern for a unique, clean look. The inn also offers two adjoining rooms perfect for family or groups, as well as a conference room and a ballroom for meetings or activities and top-notch concierge service and amenities.

One of the advantages of Urbanna as a tourist destination is its walkability. Most of my activities were within walking distance of the inn, but if you prefer, they offer bicycles and pedal-driven surrey carriages, as well as complimentary kayaks and their adorable Moke, a unique low-speed, golf cart-inspired ride.

Indulge Yourself

I experienced my first relaxing sound bath with Melissa Burke of Grow NNK, an organic wellness shop and plant bar in Kilmarnock. Burke regularly joins Meghan Hall of Salt of the Bay Yoga to offer beginner-friendly yoga classes outdoors on the Urbanna Creek waterfront and indoors at The Chesapeake Inn. See their websites for scheduled classes and pop-ups.

The pinnacle of relaxation for me is massage, and Suzanne of Urbanna Therapeutic Massage hit it all the way out of the park. She offers deep tissue, hot stone, sports massage and more, and she is truly passionate about her work.

Although I had never heard of Equus coaching, I was absolutely enthralled by my informative session with Chesapeake Inn owner Lister, also a certified Equus and life coach at Pidlin Acres, a boarding farm five minutes outside of Urbanna. As a horse lover, I was so impressed by the connection with Teddy, the sweet Haflinger rescue horse that I worked with. What a unique way to relax, connect and self-reflect!

You also can take a relaxing stroll to the town’s beautiful Waterman’s Park on Kent Street, which is quietly tucked into the trees of a residential area. The park provides a peaceful view of the Rappahannock River and is a great spot for birdwatching. Or take a walk on the docks of Urbanna Boat Yard & Marina. If you’re lucky, you may run into a great blue heron, as I did.

Shop

Looking for a bit of upscale retail therapy? Ballgown Barefoot in the heart of town has a unique selection of gifts ranging from affordable to luxurious. Each item is thoughtfully curated — from memorable gifts and oyster-themed souvenirs to personal keepsakes to take home. Urbanna Trading Co. offers a robust selection of wine, olive oil, vinegars, specialty cheeses and other unique food items as well as clothing and screenprinted T-shirts and whimsical jewelry. The Gilded Crown Antiques features gorgeous home goods, inspirational gifts, clothing and refinished furniture.

× Expand Shuckers show their stuff during the Urbanna Oyster Festival. (Photo by Ali Zaman)

Dining

For many, dining is an important part of a retreat experience. For a luxurious experience, contact Port Urbanna Boatworks to charter a cruise to your favorite waterside dining destination, like the Rappahannock Oyster Co.’s tasting room, Merroir, in Topping, overlooking the waters where their award-winning oysters are grown. Portside Grill on Urbanna Creek at the Urbanna Boat Yard & Marina offers casual, waterfront dining with live music, gorgeous views and delicious seafood dishes. Where the Sidewalk Ends is a farm-to-table cafe with espresso drinks, homemade baked goods and hearty breakfast options. Order breakfast or lunch at The Wooden Pickle Cafe, where you can choose lattes and cold brews along with smoothies, panini sandwiches, loaded salads and more. Mi Jalisco Family Mexican Restaurant serves fresh, authentic Mexican food and refreshing drinks. If you’ve had your fill of oysters (is that possible?), try Something Different. Although they are known for their barbecue, never fear — you can still order oysters. They also host live music and open mic nights.

Though I hadn’t anticipated Urbanna as a retreat destination, I was thrilled to discover the amazing opportunities and activities in this quaint town. But even more memorable were the people, who are truly the heart and soul of Urbanna. Resident Paul Malone calls the small town a “waterfront Hallmark community” and Town Council member and lifelong resident Beth Justice tells me that “the people who live here genuinely care for each other. Many people have been here for generations, and their families played important roles to build this town to what it has been and is today.”