Old Town, New Feel

× Expand Old Town Alexandria’s waterfront has benefited from a new focus on tourism. (Photo by Ume Umoh courtesy Visit Virginia)

With cobblestone streets and a small, walkable feel, the Old Town Alexandria historic district is an outpost of Colonial history surrounded by modern convenience. As it approaches its 275th anniversary celebration on July 13, Old Town is growing to present new ways to connect with the past while preparing for the future.

Where to Stay

First opened as the George Mason Hotel in 1926, Hotel Heron is among the many businesses looking to start fresh in a familiar space. Opening in June of this year, the revamped hotel focuses on Alexandria’s bygone charm and features 134 rooms, event and meeting spaces, a signature restaurant and a rooftop bar. The interiors are a well-crafted blend of modern design and historic architecture, creating a space complementary to the surrounding city.

Expand Old Town Farmers’ Market (Photo by Cameron Davidson courtesy Visit Virginia)

What to See

The Old Town Farmers’ Market at King Street’s Market Square is the country’s oldest farmers market continuously held at the same location. Among the first vendors was George Washington, who sold his produce from nearby Mount Vernon. Visit the market on Saturday mornings year-round for fruits and vegetables, prepared foods, baked goods, flowers and plants, soaps, jewelry, and art.

Walk from the retail hub on King Street to Waterfront Park, a green space with trails and boat docks. The self-guided African American Waterfront Heritage Trail was established in 2023 to tell the stories of Africans and their descendants who lived and worked in the area. On display through November at Waterfront Park, the public art installation “Interstellar Influencer (Make an Impact)” uses metal, water and light in a depiction of an asteroid that hit earth nearly 35 million years ago in the location of what is now Alexandria.

If you can’t get enough of the water, embark on a cruise along the Potomac River. Several companies offer brunch, lunch and dinner cruises where visitors can enjoy views of Washington’s skyline and monuments, and the nearby attractions of Maryland’s National Harbor.

Where to Eat

The city’s culinary scene approaches the ethos of modernizing its history with gusto; Virtue Feed & Grain, located on the waterfront in a former feed house from the 1800s, was among the first in a wave of restaurants to intentionally blend old and new when it opened in 2011. Other spots don’t need to work as hard for a lived-in, local feel. Gadsby’s Tavern on Royal Street has served patrons in Old Town Alexandria since 1770.

Save the Date

Start the 275th anniversary celebration a month early at the free Portside in Old Town Summer Festival (which also hosts the ALX Jazz Fest @Portside June 21), Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22.