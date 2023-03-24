Big Easy Breezy

× Expand Touring the Garden District (Photo by Chris Granger courtesy New Orleans & Company)

With mild, sunny weather and festivals galore, spring is one of the best times to visit New Orleans. The madness of Mardi Gras is past, leaving behind a celebratory vibe that never seems to fade from the city — along with quite a few beads leftover from the carnival parties and parades. And now that quick and affordable direct flights are available from Richmond International Airport, New Orleans is the perfect weekend getaway destination.

× Expand Hotel Monteleone (Photo by Todd Coleman courtesy New Orleans & Company)

Choose Your Home Base

New Orleans’ neighborhoods are diverse and distinctive, with options for every type of traveler. Many make a beeline for the French Quarter, home to characteristic inns, budget chains and the elegant Hotel Monteleone, worth a visit at the very least to have a cocktail at its famous Carousel Bar. My family and I prefer to escape the Vieux Carré chaos and stay in the nearby Central Business District, home to newer, glossier options like the Virgin Hotel, a super-chic spot with cozy two-chamber rooms, a buzzy rooftop bar and an excellent in-house restaurant, the Commons Club. The elegant Garden District is home to some celebrated boutique hotels including The Chloe and Hotel Saint Vincent, while the trendy Marigny and Bywater districts offer a wealth of affordable Airbnbs along with the design darling Hotel Peter & Paul, housed in a former Catholic church.

× Expand Cafe du Monde (Photo by Paul Broussard courtesy New Orleans & Company)

Crescent City Classics

There are a few things that New Orleans is known for — and for good reason. If it’s your first time in the city, don’t miss out on classic experiences like scarfing piping-hot beignets at Cafe du Monde, shrimp and oyster po’boys from Domilise’s, or a fancy dinner at a classic spot such as Galatoire’s or Arnaud’s. You’ll definitely want to gawk at the debonair mansions of the Garden District and ride the St. Charles streetcar beneath a canopy of massive, moss-draped oaks. Live music is everywhere, but you won’t regret getting tickets to see the jazz band at Preservation Hall — or just head to Frenchmen Street for some bar-hopping any night of the week. And if you’re interested in the city’s voodoo history, a ghost tour is a touristy yet fun way to explore New Orleans after dark.

Beyond the Quarter

While you could easily spend a weekend stumbling around the French Quarter’s maze of streets — and many visitors do just that — there’s so much more to New Orleans than this tourist-clogged district. Take a walk down Magazine Street, a 6-mile stretch of mostly locally owned boutiques, antique shops and restaurants. Get lost in the Garden District and spend an evening sipping wine and listening to jazz at the backyard bash that is the Bacchanal in the Bywater. Head north to sprawling City Park to get a taste of Louisiana’s natural beauty; then visit the New Orleans Museum of Art and its renowned sculpture garden. Families can enjoy hands-on exhibits exploring nature, art and health at the Louisiana Children’s Museum. Want to get out of town for a bit? Hit the road and explore the bayou with a tour company like Cajun Encounters.

A Taste of New Orleans

NOLA visitors cannot live on indulgences such as beignets, muffulettas, gumbo and sazeracs alone — at least not without suffering some serious acid reflux. While you should make space in your itinerary for sampling some of the city’s iconic cuisine at places including Dooky Chase’s, Commander’s Palace and Napoleon House, don’t miss the more modern side of this city’s vibrant food scene. Dine in an 18th-century carriage house at Sylvain, try Gulf Coast seafood at Mosquito Supper Club, get your meat on at pork-happy Cochon and dabble in French-Caribbean fusion at Compère Lapin.

For drinks, choose from a wealth of breweries — NOLA Brewing Co., Courtyard Brewery and Miel Brewery are some local favorites — or cocktails, well, just about anywhere. This is New Orleans, after all. Just don’t forget to ask for your drink in a “go-cup” if you plan to take it with you to your next destination.

Save the Dates

French Quarter Festival, April 13-16, frenchquarterfest.org

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, April 28-May 7, nojazzfest.com