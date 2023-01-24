Sit Down, Stand Up

× Expand The International Civil Rights Center and Museum in Greensboro has a replica of an F.W. Woolworth lunch counter that was the site of an influential protest against segregation in the city. (Photo by Bill Russ)

If there’s an iconic image that captures the history of Greensboro, located in the rolling Piedmont hills of North Carolina, it’s a modest, L-shaped dime-store lunch counter.

In 1960, the whites-only luncheonette in the F.W. Woolworth in downtown Greensboro was the site of a peaceful protest against segregation by North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University students. After they were refused service, the students staged a sit-in. The protest grew and inspired other nonviolent, student-led protests across the South, including efforts by Virginia Union students in Richmond at the old Thalhimers on West Broad Street. Six months after the protests began, Woolworth desegregated its luncheonettes.

To commemorate the critical moment, a portion of that lunch counter now resides in the collection of the Smithsonian National Museum of American History, and a replica stands at the former department store’s site, now housing the International Civil Rights Center & Museum. The museum is a cultural touchstone and well worth a weekend excursion, a three-hour drive from metro Richmond.

Looking Back

The museum was founded in 1993, opening 50 years to the day after the Feb. 1, 1960, sit-ins began in Greensboro. The art deco building, designed by architect Charles Hartmann, reflects the bold geometric patterns and bright colors of the movement, along with exotic styles from Asia and the Middle East.

Vintage TV news coverage of the force used against the unarmed student protesters, displayed on monitors at the museum, will send chills down the spines of visitors. Older visitors might learn details previously unknown to them, such as the planning that had gone into the protest, as revealed during a reenactment of a session in the students’ dorm room in 1960. Following the first day of protest, 20 students joined the original four, and so the protests grew, day upon day. The immediate impact was the change in segregationist policies by Woolworth and other establishments.

I began my tour on the center’s lower level, with its reenactment of the sit-in on life-sized video screens — set against the backdrop of the 1954 Supreme Court decision, Brown v. Board of Education. The “Hall of Shame” display depicts the broader period of racial-justice protests in the United States during the 1960s. Walking through the reproduction of the “Colored Entrance” at the Greensboro Rail Depot, I stopped to read about the roles of churches, schools, political institutions and the courts in the civil rights movement. Displayed items include a pen used to sign the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood, and the uniform of a Tuskegee Airman, one of the African American fighter pilots in World War II who had hailed from Greensboro.

The Battlegrounds exhibition — part of the center’s permanent display — showcases specific instances of segregation in housing, transportation, accommodations, dining and entertainment, and voting that were occurring across the United States.

More to See

North Carolina A&T is about 1.5 miles east of the museum at 1601 E. Market St. In front of the campus stands James Barnhill’s “February One” statue of the four young men collectively known as the Greensboro Four: Ezell Blair Jr., Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil and David Richmond. When I pulled up my car, a slow, steady rain fell as I stepped out, along with other visitors, for a closer look at the young men whose likenesses pose forever in bronze.

Another civil rights must-see in the city is The Historic Magnolia House at 442 Gorrell St., a restored home telling the story of accommodations for African Americans during Jim Crow-era segregation. The house hosts special events and brunches; if you can wrangle a spot in a group lunch, the fried chicken lives up to its storied reputation.

If you’re in town overnight, have breakfast (served all day) at Scrambled Southern Diner at 2417 Spring Garden St. in the Lindley Park neighborhood, which showcases North Carolina products and foods from local farmers. Vegetable-infused vodka bloody marys and other clever cocktails add interest to lunch, which begins at 11 a.m., as well as to breakfast.

Being There

WHAT: The International Civil Rights Center & Museum, 134 S. Elm St., Greensboro, North Carolina

YOUR VISIT: Self-guided tours in the auditorium include a film introduction, followed by a walk-through of the facility; guided tours are offered to small groups and include walk-throughs of the permanent collection.

COST: Self-guided tours are $15 for adults, $10 for students grades K-12; staff-led tours are $25 adults, $15 students; and $10 for online film tour only.

LEARN MORE: 336-274-9199, sitinmovement.org