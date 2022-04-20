Going West

× Expand Cumberland Gap National Historical Park (Photo by Michael Speed)

So maybe you’ve seen a lot of sights in Virginia, but have you ever traveled to the dagger-like western tip of the commonwealth that juts into Kentucky and Tennessee? This marks the famous Cumberland Gap, and when you head in that direction, you’ll be following in the footsteps of nearly a quarter-million early American settlers, including Abraham Lincoln’s parents and Daniel Boone, who trekked west along the Wilderness Road to the rich farmlands of Kentucky and Ohio. Its glory days as a major settlers’ route are now in the past, but the Cumberland Gap area today offers scenic beauty, hikes galore, camping, golf and, of course, plenty of American history.

States of Tourism

I’m a bit of a national park geek, and it pleases me to share that Cumberland Gap National Historical Park is one of a select few National Park Service units that encompass three states. You can celebrate this rare distinction by hiking two hours round-trip to Tri-State Peak. Have fun taking photos of each other standing in three different states simultaneously.

Next, try navigating the multiple hairpins of Pinnacle Road to Pinnacle Point, where you will enjoy spectacular views over the Gap and, in the distance, shimmering Fern Lake straddling the Kentucky and Tennessee border. Time this drive around sunset for an epic experience. Be sure to also stop by the park visitors center, where you can view documentary films about the area, peruse history exhibits and get all your questions answered by the helpful park rangers.

Wasioto Winds golf course (Photo courtesy Kentucky State Parks)

Just 20 minutes north of the Gap, you’ll find Kentucky’s first state park, Pine Mountain State Resort Park. Among its many activities, Pine Mountain features two scenic hikes: Honeymoon Falls and Chained Rock. You’ll see a chain linking two giant boulders instead of a waterfall on the latter hike, but the epic views are as good as any in the area. When you tire of hiking, you can play 18 holes at the park’s Wasioto Winds Golf Course, a links-style course in the mountains that regularly ranks among the best of Kentucky’s public golf courses.

If you’re looking for more history, drive a few minutes south into Tennessee and check out Lincoln Memorial University’s Abraham Lincoln Museum and Library in Harrogate, Tennessee, where exhibits highlight an enormous collection of Lincoln and Civil War material. After the museum, it will be worth your time to cross the street to Haymaker Farms restaurant, where locals praise the barbecue and fried catfish.

Abide Awhile

You’ll find many good lodging options at Pine Mountain’s 30-room lodge, as well as cabins and cottages for rent. Cumberland Gap National Historical Park and Virginia’s Wilderness Road State Park in Ewing both have campsites available for reservation.

Save the Date

May 26-29: Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival in Pineville, Kentucky

What to expect: Since 1931, Kentucky has hosted this event, which now features a carnival, a 5K race, live country music, fireworks, the coronation of the Mountain Laurel Queen and more.

Learn more: kmlf.org