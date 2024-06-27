Day Tripping

× Expand Trolley Tours of Fredericksburg runs through the historic district and visits the Fredericksburg Battlefield site. (Photo by Bill Crabtree Jr. courtesy Visit Virginia)

As temperatures rise and the school year winds down, many begin searching for a short getaway. With historic attractions and family-friendly amenities, Fredericksburg, Richmond’s neighbor to the north, might just have it all.

Getting There

Fredericksburg is a 60-mile drive or train ride from metro Richmond.

Amtrak from Richmond or Ashland is affordable (coach one-way from Staples Mill starts at $15) and convenient: The Fredericksburg station’s downtown location sets visitors up for a multitude of walkable destinations.

Driving? Check your GPS before you leave. Although driving north on Interstate 95 may be the shortest route, it’s worth taking a bypass if you travel during rush hour or on weekends. Scenic backroads such as U.S. Route 1 allow you to avoid the busy interstate traffic that may slow you down.

Experience a Virginia History Hub

Start your trip downtown at the Fredericksburg Visitor Center. Friendly employees and volunteers can help you map out an adventure to fit everything into a day trip. From the Visitor Center parking lot, hop on an open-air street trolley for a 75-minute narrated tour offered by Trolley Tours of Fredericksburg. This informative ride is an excellent way to explore the town, absorb its history and pinpoint places that have shaped the city since its founding in 1728.

Places including the Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop help the city live up to its motto as “America’s Most Historic City.” The circa-1772 building is a museum offering the history of a local 18th-century medical practice and pharmacy. Mercer tended to the health of Fredericksburg residents such as Mary Washington, using remedies typical of the era. Some reenactor commentary may not be ideal for younger or squeamish visitors.

Situated on the Rappahannock River across from downtown, George Washington’s Ferry Farm is a fantastic choice for history buffs and families. Visitors can tour a replica dwelling at Washington’s childhood home site and view excavated artifacts from the on-site archaeological lab.

× Expand Learn the history of Colonial medicine at the Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop. (Photo by Sarah Ann Atkins courtesy Visit Virginia)

For the Kids

Fredericksburg’s impressive history is rivaled only by its kid-friendly activities. Back at the Fredericksburg Visitor Center, find a hint sheet for Fredericksburg’s Otter-ly Amazing Scavenger Hunt for your young ones. This will guide you to playful bronze otter sculptures throughout downtown. Scan the QR code on each sculpture to learn more about the landmark where it’s placed and bring your completed scavenger hunt sheet back to the visitor center for a prize.

The LibertyTown Arts Workshop caters to young art enthusiasts looking to get their hands dirty. Artists, including potters, welders and painters, give private and group lessons in the facility’s studio and gallery space. My family enjoyed a private lesson to learn clay sculpture, where the kids sculpted — what else? — otters.

Just west of I-95, Fun Land of Fredericksburg offers indoor and outdoor roller coasters, mini golf, mini bowling, a rock-climbing wall, laser tag, and arcade games. Fun Land is suited for large family or group gatherings, but it’s also a great inclement weather option, since many activities are indoors.

If the weather’s in your favor, Braehead Farm is a fun-for-all outdoor establishment within the city limits. Founded in 1937, the farm’s plentiful green space and playground areas are ideal for kids to release that pent-up road trip energy. They also offer farm animal interactions, horseback rides and a farmers market, selling many of their housemade and freshly grown goods.

× Expand Carl’s Frozen Custard, situated north of downtown, has been open since 1947. (Photo by Bill Crabtree Jr. courtesy Visit Virginia)

Great Grub

Plan your day trip early enough to include breakfast at Battlefield Restaurant. It’s a local favorite, specializing in griddle-cooked pancakes 14 inches long (consider sharing with your family). If your convoy runs later, diner classics are an all-day affair at the Mason-Dixon Cafe north of downtown.

Later in the day, family-owned Osan Japanese Restaurant serves dinner options in a comfortable setting. While there’s no dedicated kids’ menu, the yakitori, miso soup and California rolls were big hits with the little ones. Cap off your trip with a visit to Carl’s Frozen Custard for a taste of standby ice cream flavors (chocolate, strawberry and vanilla). Despite the simplicity, the flavors are divine, making it a must-visit spot. Come prepared for this cash-only local favorite.

Turn Your Day Into a Stay

Can’t fit everything into one day? For a distinctly Fredericksburg experience, The Richard Johnston Inn and 1890 Caroline House are in the heart of Fredericksburg. Courtyard by Marriott Fredericksburg in the historic district offers family-friendly rooms and suites convenient to the train station.