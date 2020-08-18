Folksy Fun

× Expand Nestled on a Blue Ridge plateau, Floyd offers an array of activities. (Photo by Star City Skycams)

Whether you’re looking for crafty artisans, folksy music or smooth moonshine, you’ll find it in the Virginia Highlands around the village of Floyd. As with everything in this ongoing pandemic, adjustments have been made in hours and operations, but you’ll find a bustling town with chances to explore fine dining, farmers markets, arts, crafts and standout shops, events and lots of outdoor recreation opportunities.

Settle In

I stayed at The Pine Tavern Lodge, a unique hotel constructed in 1927 as a motor lodge. The owners have gorgeously renovated the property and brought modern amenities to the lodge while maintaining its rich history. My suite featured a stone fireplace with decor touches that made me feel at home.

Eat and Drink

I started my day perfectly at Red Rooster with a tasty latte. This coffee shop began by roasting coffee for its existing roasting house, but it has become a distributor for venues across the East Coast. For lunch, visit the Parkway Grille and try the shrimp and grits — the flavor is superb. Grab dinner and a musical performance at Dogtown Roadhouse, or head into The Floyd Country Store to enjoy a drink in their soda shop and — if you’re there for the weekend — take in a Friday Night Jamboree, which is currently held outdoors. For libations, hit up Five Mile Mountain Distillery for some smooth moonshine cocktails. (I swear — you won’t even taste the ’shine.) If craft brews are your thing, head down the street to Buffalo Mountain Brewery and relax in its English pub-style tasting room.

× Expand The Floyd Country Store (Photo by Brian Camp)

Get Your Art On

Floyd’s variety of talented artisans is an art lover’s dream. I was first introduced to Floyd by locals Aaron and Anne Vaughan, who were selling her layered jewelry designs at Richmond’s Bizarre Bazaar. Their studio is in Floyd’s impressive Innovation Center, but her merchandise and a host of other creations can be found in downtown Floyd’s shops and museums, including Troika Gallery, Hey Helen, and Bell Gallery and Garden.

Photo courtesy Buffalo Mountain Ziplines

Hit the Outdoors

The largest zip line in Virginia, Floyd’s Buffalo Mountain Ziplines was created by Robert Nickell, builder of the first zip line in America. The park allows visitors to get a jungle feel by soaring through the trees on cables up to 150 feet above the forest floor at distances up to 2,400 feet. The experience includes a guided tour that introduces the area’s bird, plant and animal life.

The Cycle Floyd initiative has made bicycling something fun and safe to do in Floyd, whether you’re looking for a short ride around town or a daylong adventure. Annual events include the Tour de Floyd, which is held each spring. It’s a 100K group charity ride that benefits the local rescue squad, but it was canceled this year because of the pandemic. The Tour de Dirt, an autumn celebration of unpaved roads in Floyd, is set for Oct. 25, but check for updates. Be sure to grab a copy of Cycle Floyd’s trail map from the Floyd County Tourism Office or at visitfloydva.com/cycle-floyd.

Please check each location’s website for hours of operation, as these may be changing due to current health regulations.

Save the Date

Aug. 30: Classical Music in the Mountains: "Appalachian Spring” and “The Four Seasons," featuring Copland and Vivaldi masterpieces, is an annual concert by Virginia’s Blue Ridge Music Festival at the Floyd Eco Village Event Center. 3 to 6 p.m.