Peak Leaf Peeps

× Expand A scenic view of the Blue Ridge Parkway as it winds through Botetourt County (Photo by Jack Looney)

An informal rule of the road holds that if you want to eat like a local, look for a restaurant parking lot populated with a smattering of law enforcement patrol cars. These road veterans chalk up countless miles of driving about their jurisdictions and are well familiar with the highways and byways, people and attractions, and, of course, the best places to eat.

It may be an unwritten rule, but it’s true, says Bryan Hutcheson, sheriff of Rockingham County and the city of Harrisonburg. “Patrolling the area, you do get to know where the best coffee and dining are,” he says.

There’s a lesser-known corollary to that rule that comes into play each fall. Few folks know which routes offer the best views of fall foliage at its finest more than the state troopers and local sheriffs and deputies in the Virginia highlands. So, we asked for some suggestions for your autumn getaways from three local sheriffs and a state trooper who shared where they take friends and family to enjoy the amazing hues of yellow, orange and red. Here’s what they had to say.

Over and Under the Hills in Harrisonburg

Outstanding scenery abounds in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley, and it’s best experienced on two byways, Skyline Drive and U.S. Route 33, Hutcheson says.

Start with Skyline Drive off Interstate 64 at Rockfish Gap. Proceed north 39 miles to the Swift Run Gap access, then take U.S. 33 west into Harrisonburg. Skyline Drive’s speed limit is 35 mph, so enjoy the cruise, and take some breaks along the way (explore a trail or a waterfall or two around Jones Run and Blackrock Summit). “The drive alone is beautiful this time of year,” Hutcheson says.

If time allows, U.S. 33 west of Harrisonburg is an enjoyable excursion for motorcyclists and other motorists who enjoy an expanse of winding roads and mountain scenery. There’s an abundance of opportunities to hike and camp in the George Washington & Jefferson National Forests along the route into West Virginia.

Hutcheson loves The Galley Diner, a locally owned bistro “that pretty much has everything,” he says. The diner serves breakfast, lunch and dinner Monday to Saturday and breakfast and lunch on Sundays. Mr. J’s Bagels & Deli, which has four locations, touts its bagels and cream cheese as being made fresh each day.

Lodging options include Massanutten Resort about 14 miles east of Harrisonburg, Hotel Madison & Shenandoah Valley Conference Center near the James Madison University campus, The Village Inn south of the city, and Airbnb homes, cabins and campsites.

High on a Mountaintop in Tazewell

An Amish community in a bowl-shaped valley atop a mountain and 32 miles of twisting (some 300 curves) scenic highway are favorite fall experiences in Tazewell County, says Sheriff Brian Hieatt.

The Amish enclave is in Burkes Garden, touted as Virginia’s highest valley and often used for biking and hiking along the Appalachian Trail. Check out Burkes Garden General Store for baked treats and other goods.

Back of the Dragon (state Route 16) takes you south from Tazewell across three mountains and ends near Hungry Mother State Park. Like U.S. 33, it’s a favorite of cyclists and sports car enthusiasts for its fall views.

The Front Side of the Mountains in Nelson County

You’ll find phenomenal views along the upper reaches of the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to Nelson County Sheriff David W. Hill. “The parkway gives you the best views by far,” he says. Access the parkway at its northern terminus at Rockfish Gap off I-64 southeast of Waynesboro.

Visitors should try to set aside time for a visit to Crabtree Meadows and Crabtree Falls off state Route 56. The Crabtree Falls hike is great for walking with kids, Hill says; you can park in pull-off areas on Route 56 and walk to the tributary springs. Other nearby kid-friendly attractions include the Montebello Fish Hatchery and the Spy Rock Trail.

× Expand Roaring Run Trail in the Jefferson National Forest (Photo by Bill Crabtree Jr.)

Peak Experiences Around Roanoke and West

The Blue Ridge Parkway around Roanoke and south to Ground Hog Mountain is a favorite of Virginia State Police Sgt. Richard Garlett. “This provides miles and miles of overlooks on both sides of the Blue Ridge,” he says.

Hiking options Garlett recommends include McAfee Knob on the Appalachian Trail off state Route 311 west of Roanoke. It’s one of the most popular sites along the trail and offers stunning vistas. He also recommends Roaring Run Trail in the Jefferson National Forest in Botetourt County, a shorter hike leading to a waterfall and an easy hike with young children.

Another fall-worthy drive is found along state Route 311 in Craig County northwest of Roanoke, over Potts Mountain to Paint Bank, Garlett says. Be sure to check out Hollow Hill Farm, a buffalo farm in Paint Bank, and the Paint Bank General Store, which has “wonderful food from the buffalo farm,” Garlett says, “for those that want a taste of something different.”

Know When to Go

Check the Fall Foliage Report to time your visit for optimum leaf peeping.